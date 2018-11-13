NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor 10 Lite Launch Set for November 21, Dual Camera Setup Teased

, 13 November 2018
Honor 10 Lite Launch Set for November 21, Dual Camera Setup Teased

Photo Credit: Weibo

Honor 10 Lite may come in multiple colour options

Highlights

  • Honor 10 Lite is set to launch on November 21
  • The smartphone will sport a dual camera setup
  • It is also seen sporting a rear fingerprint scanner

Huawei sub-brand Honor launched its flagship Honor 10 in April, and then made it available in India in May this year. Now, the company has announced that the pared down variant is launching in China on November 21. The company is hosting an event in Beijing, on the mentioned date, to announce the arrival of the Honor 10 Lite smartphone. The teaser poster also reveals the back of the device, and it is seen to sport a very different design, as compared to the Honor 10.

Honor has published a poster on Weibo announcing the arrival of the Honor 10 Lite in China on November 21. The phone is seen sporting a vertically stacked dual camera setup, a rear fingerprint scanner, and a gradient finish back. The Honor 10 Lite from the back looks to have taken inspiration from the Honor Note 10, Honor 8X and Honor 8C, instead of its premium variant that sports no rear fingerprint sensor and a comes with a horizontally stacked dual camera setup.

Unfortunately, the poster doesn't reveal the front of the device, leaving us to speculate whether the Honor 10 Lite sports a display notch or not. In any case, the smartphone is set to launch next week, where all details will be revealed.

Even the specifications are a mystery at this point in time, but we can speculate that the Honor 10 Lite may come with EMUI 9.0 based on Android Pie out of the box, support dual-SIM slots, and come in varied colour options apart from the Blue variant seen in the poster.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Honor 10 Lite Launch Set for November 21, Dual Camera Setup Teased
