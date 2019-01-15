Honor 10 Lite will be launched in India today, at an event in New Delhi. The smartphone was first launched in China in November, and sports a dual rear camera setup apart from a waterdrop-shaped display notch. While we don't yet know the Honor 10 Lite price in India, we can expect it to be pretty close to the smartphone's price in China. Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 Honor 10 Lite for all the details from the Honor 10 Lite launch.

Honor 10 Lite price in India (expected)

The Honor 10 Lite price in China starts at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,400) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant, CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 17,500) for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model, and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,500) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. We can expect the India pricing to be similar to the China pricing.

Honor 10 Lite specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 10 Lite runs Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box with EMUI 9.0.1 on top. The smartphone sports a 6.21-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a pixel density of 415ppi. The handset is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, clocked at up to 2.2GHz. It comes with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. The smartphone comes with 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage options, both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

Honor 10 Lite First Impressions

Optics includes a dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, there is a 24-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. It packs a 3,400mAh battery, and connectivity options in the Honor 10 Lite include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS/ A-GPS, and GLONASS. Sensors on board the handset include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. In terms of dimensions, it measures 154.8x73.64x7.95mm and weighs 162 grams.

Honor 10 Lite price in India has not yet been revealed

The Honor 10 Lite is seen to sport a waterdrop-shaped notch, a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup, a rear fingerprint sensor, and a gradient back panel. The power and the volume buttons are housed on the right edge of the phone.