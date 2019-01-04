Honor 10 Lite India Launch Said to Be Scheduled for Mid-January

Huawei's sub-brand Honor is set to launch Honor 10 Lite with a 24-megapixel selfie camera, its home-grown HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, and a dewdrop notch display in India in mid-January, industry sources told IANS on Friday.

Honor 10 Lite was launched in China back in November. The Honor 10 Lite price in China starts at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,400) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant. The 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model of the handset costs CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 17,500) and the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant has been priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,500). It was made available in four colour variants - Gradient Blue, Gradient Red, Lily Valley White, and Magic Night Black. We can expect the Honor 10 Lite price in India to be around the same as in China.

Honor 10 Lite specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 10 Lite runs Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box with EMUI 9.0.1 on top. The smartphone sports a 6.21-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a pixel density of 415ppi. The handset is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor, clocked at 2.2GHz. It comes with 4GB and 6GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, the Honor 10 Lite features a dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, there is a 24-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. Also, the smartphone comes with 64GB and 128GB storage options, both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

Connectivity options in the Honor 10 Lite include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS/ AGPS, and GLONASS. Sensors on board the handset include an ambient light sensor, compass, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. It packs a 3,400mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, it measures 154.8x73.64x7.95mm and weighs 162 grams.

Writte with inputs from IANS