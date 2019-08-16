Technology News
loading
Honor 10 Lite Receiving EMUI 9.1 Update in India, Brings EROFS File System, GPU Turbo 3.0, More

The update also adds a new video ringtone feature.

Updated: 16 August 2019 18:34 IST
Honor 10 Lite Receiving EMUI 9.1 Update in India, Brings EROFS File System, GPU Turbo 3.0, More

Honor 10 Lite gets a new update

Highlights
  • EROFS increases random read speed by 20 percent
  • It should save 2GB of system storage as well
  • GPU Turbo 3.0 cuts down power consumption by 10 percent

Honor 10 Lite users in India are now receiving the new EMUI 9.1 update. It brings along the latest GPU Turbo 3.0 for a better gaming experience, the new EROFS (Extendable Read-Only File System) , the video ringtone feature, and more. The update is rolling out over the air, and users should get a notification soon. This update was recently rolled out to Honor Play and Honor 8X users in India, and even the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 users got the update last week.

The Honor 10 Lite users should get an update notification soon, but if you don't, you can manually check in Settings if there is a new update to install. We recommend downloading the update under a good Wi-Fi connection and while the phone is on charge. To recall, this update was rolled out for Honor 10 Lite users in China last month, and has arrived for Indian users a few weeks later.

As mentioned, the EMUI 9.1 update for the Honor 10 Lite brings the new EROFS file system that is touted to increase the random read speed on an average by 20 percent and up to 200 percent, and it should save about 2GB of system storage as well. This updated file system is said to make the phone considerably faster than before. It will also help while launching a large app faster; and the startup speed will be faster as well.

The Honor 10 Lite EMUI 9.1 update also brings GPU Turbo 3.0 that optimises the gaming experience on a phone and allows for smooth intense sessions without depleting the battery too much. It cuts down on SoC power consumption by 10 percent and optimises system performance to provide a seamless gaming experience. It brings faster touch response, lower energy consumption, reduces frame drops, and results in a higher average frame rate compared to when the feature is switched off.

GPU Turbo 3.0 supports number of Android game titles like PUBG, ASPHALT 9, NBA 2K19, Mobile Legends, Fortnite, FIFA Mobile and Modern Combat 5. Furthermore, the update also brings advanced battery features, and adaptive brightness. It includes video ringtone feature, which will allow the Honor 10 Lite users to set video as a ringtone for all incoming calls.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Decent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Camera AI isn’t useful
  • Lacks fast charging
Read detailed Honor 10 Lite review
Display6.21-inch
ProcessorHiSilicon Kirin 710
Front Camera24-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3400mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Honor 10 Lite, Honor 10 Lite Update, EMUI 9.1
Honor 10 Lite Receiving EMUI 9.1 Update in India, Brings EROFS File System, GPU Turbo 3.0, More
