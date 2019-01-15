Honor 10 Lite was launched in India today at a press event in New Delhi. The new Honor smartphone, which was introduced in China back in November, will be available for purchase in the Indian market through Flipkart and the official HiHonor India store. According to the company, the Honor 10 Lite packs a 24-megapixel selfie camera that supports artificial intelligence (AI) scene detection technology. The phone also comes with a HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC and runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. There is also a "dewdrop" display notch for the selfie camera. The Honor 10 Lite notably comes as a successor to the Honor 9 Lite that debuted in the country last year.

Honor 10 Lite price in India, launch offers

The Honor 10 Lite price in India has been set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM variant, while its 6GB RAM comes at Rs. 17,999. Both models come in Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, and Sky Blue colour options. Particularly, the Sky Blue colour option comes with a gradient finish. The Honor 10 Lite will be available for purchase through Flipkart and HiHonor India store. The sale will begin starting 12 am (Midnight) IST on January 20.

Honor 10 Lite launch offers include a Jio cashback worth Rs. 2,200 and a Rs. 2,800 Cleartrip voucher.

To recall, the Honor 10 Lite arrived in China back in November with a starting price of CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,700) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 17,800) for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model, and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,900) for 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant.

The Honor 10 Lite comes as a successor to the Honor 9 Lite that was launched in India back in January last year. Honor claims that it has sold more than 1.5 million Honor 9 Lite units so far. The smartphone also debuted among the most popular smartphones of 2018 on Flipkart.

Honor 10 Lite specifications, features

Huawei brand Honor has provided a list of preloaded features on the Honor 10 Lite. There are offerings such as AI Shopping and Calorie Detection that both use the camera sensors of the smartphone to deliver a smarter experience. Further, the smartphone has an AI Enhanced calls functionality to reduce noise during voice calls.

The Honor 10 Lite also includes a Paytm Pay feature to enable one-click payments for Paytm users. There is an AI Smart Face Unlock feature to unlock the screen by recognising user's facial features. The fingerprint sensor on the Honor 10 Lite can be used to unlock the screen as well as to take photos, videos, answer calls, stop alarms, and show notification panel. Furthermore, the smartphone comes with pre-installed Ride Mode and Party Mode.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 10 Lite runs EMUI 9.0 on top of Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box and features a 6.21-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a dewdrop notch, 415ppi of pixel density, and a screen-to-body ratio of 91 percent. There is also a TUV-certified eye care mode that is designed to reduce the blue light effect from the display panel.

Honor 10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite processor

Under the hood, the Honor 10 Lite has a HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC based on 12nm manufacturing process, coupled with 4GB and 6GB LPDDR4X RAM options. The smartphone also comes with a GPU Turbo 2.0 technology that is touted to enable 60fps frame rate alongside reducing lagging and frame drops to enhance the gaming experience. It is the first Honor phone to include the GPU Turbo technology.

Honor 10 Lite camera

The Honor 10 Lite has a dual camera setup at the back, including a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, there is a 24-megapixel camera at the front along with an f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone comes preloaded with an AI scene recognition technology that is claimed to recognise eight different scenes, including sky, beach, plant, flower, stage, night, room, and snow. Further, there are AI-based facial recognition and light fusion technologies.

Honor 10 Lite review

For storing content, the Honor 10 Lite has 64GB of onboard storage in India that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). The smartphone has dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS/ AGPS, and GLONASS. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, compass, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3,400mAh battery and measures 154.8x73.64x7.95mm.