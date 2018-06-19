Honor 10 Update Brings EIS, Party Mode App to Users in India

Huawei's sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 10 in China in April, and made it available in India just last month. The company started rolling out an update globally in China last week, bringing many new features and improvements. Now, an update is finally arriving for Indian users, and it brings along a new Party Mode app, HonorClub APK, EIS, and deeper integration with Paytm.

Through its official Twitter handle, the company has confirmed that the Honor 10 is receiving an update in India. The update with version number COL-AL10 8.10.120 is being rolled out in batches so it may take a while before it reaches you. Users of the Honor 10 handset can check the availability of the latest software update by going to Settings > System > System Update and then tapping on the Check for Updates option. It is recommended to back up personal data before proceeding with the update process. Also, since the update brings some new features, users are advised to use an unlimited high-speed data plan or Wi-Fi connection to get a stable update experience.

The update brings the new Party Mode that arrives as an app that leverages the Honor 10's NFC feature enabling several smartphone users to connect their handsets and have them play the same music simultaneously. There's also a new HonorClub APK preloaded that acts like an official community forum. This app can be used by fans to engage, see new product announcements, give feedback, and more. The update also brings the HiTouch feature that essentially identifies objects in your surrounding by scanning them. You need to launch the camera, click on the eye option, and hold two fingers on the screen. HiTouch will quickly identify products displayed on the screen using Amazon Assistant.

The update also brings deeper integration with Paytm, and it now lets you open the Paytm payments page even when the screen is locked or off using just your fingerprint. The Honor 10 India users also get electronic image stabilisation (EIS) enabled with this update, allowing users to take better handheld pictures. The size of the update is 828MB, and it also includes the May security patch.