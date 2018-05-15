Honor 10, the Huawei sub-brand's flagship smartphone, will see both its global and India launch on Tuesday, May 15. The Honor 10 was first launched in China last month and features AI chops from its HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC - the same one seen in the Huawei P20 Pro - which amongst EMUI features is also claimed to deliver better selfies and face detection. It also gets the Huawei P20 family's gradient colour finish, apart from a dual rear camera setup and a display notch. The company has revealed two main facts about the India launch, it will become available on midnight, Wednesday (May 16), and will go on sale exclusively via Flipkart in India. In fact, the Honor 10's India availability will begin on the last day of Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale.

Honor 10 launch live stream

The Honor 10 launch event in London is scheduled to start at 2pm BST (or 6:30pm IST) will be live streamed on YouTube. This is the first time the handset will be showcased outside China. You can catch the Honor 10 launch event's live stream below.

Honor 10 price, specifications

We have an approximation for the Honor 10 price in India, going by how much the device costs in China. The Honor 10 price began at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 27,800) for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant, and went up to CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the 6GB/ 128GB version. In China, the smartphone was launched in Black, Grey, Mirage Blue, and Mirage Purple colour variants. It will take on the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and the upcoming OnePlus 6.

As for the specifications and features, the Honor 10 runs EMUI 8.1 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It sports a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) LCD display with an 19:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM on all variants.

In the camera department, the Honor 10 gets a dual camera setup on the back with a 16-megapixel + 24-megapixel camera combo, including features such as a dual LED flash and f/1.8 aperture. It comes with "AI Camera" branding on the back. The front camera has a 24-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. There is 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt eMMC 5.1 storage. Under the hood is a 3400mAh battery with quick charging support. Honor claims the bundled charger can charge the smartphone up to 50 percent in 25 minutes.

Connectivity options on the Honor 10 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Dimensions of the handset are 149.6x71.2x7.7mm and weight is 153 grams.