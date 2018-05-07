Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor 10 India Launch on May 15, Reveals Flipkart

 
, 07 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Honor 10 India Launch on May 15, Reveals Flipkart

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Highlights

  • Honor 10 is going to be sold exclusively on Flipkart
  • The smartphone is launching in India on May 15
  • Honor 10 is expected to be priced at Rs. 35,000

Honor 10 India launch date has been revealed by the company's online sales partner Flipkart. This comes a week after the Huawei's sub-brand announced that its flagship phone will arrive in the country sometime in the end of May. Now, Flipkart has confirmed that the smartphone will be made available exclusively on its website and app from May 15. The Honor 10 price in India and launch offers are expected to be announced soon.

Flipkart has now activated the 'Notify Me' page for all those interested in the Honor 10, and has also revealed that the smartphone will launch in India on May 15. Honor is also hosting an event in London on May 15 where it is expected to launch the Honor 10 in other international markets. Additionally, Gadgets 360 has learnt that the Honor 10 price in India will be around the Rs. 35,000 to take on the upcoming OnePlus 6.

The smartphone, with its AI beautification effects and the notch display, was launched in China last month. The Honor 10 has been priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 27,200) for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB onboard storage variant and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 31,400) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage version. The phone is sold in Black, Grey, Mirage Blue, and Mirage Purple colour variants in the Chinese market.

Honor 10 specifications

The Honor 10 runs EMUI 8.1 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It sports a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) LCD display with an 19:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM on all variants.

In the camera department, the Honor 10 gets a dual camera setup on the back with a 16-megapixel + 24-megapixel camera combo, including features such as a dual LED flash and f/1.8 aperture. It comes with "AI Camera" branding on the back. The front camera has a 24-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. There is 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt eMMC 5.1 storage. Under the hood is a 3400mAh battery with quick charging support. Honor claims the bundled charger can charge the smartphone up to 50 percent in 25 minutes.

Connectivity options on the Honor 10 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Dimensions of the handset are 149.6x71.2x7.7mm and weight is 153 grams. It has support for Huawei Pay in China.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor 10, Honor 10 India Price, Honor 10 India Launch, Honor, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Facebook's Crackdown on Fake Profiles Doesn't Fully Solve the Problem
Warren Buffett Is Apple's Third-Largest Shareholder, and He Wants to Own More
Honor 10 India Launch on May 15, Reveals Flipkart
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VIVO V9
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro Price Hike, ZenFone Max Pro M1 Sale, and More This Week
  2. Xiaomi Redmi S2 Launch Date Confirmed by Xiaomi in Weibo Post
  3. Honor 10 India Launch on May 15, Reveals Flipkart
  4. Apple Made 4 of the 5 Bestselling Smartphones in Q1: Strategy Analytics
  5. First NASA Lander to Study Mars' Interior Launches From California
  6. Redmi S2 Leaked Poster Highlights Antenna Lines; Price Leaked
  7. OnePlus 6 India Price Leak Suggests Upwards Trend Will Continue in 2018
  8. Flipkart Next Big Sale Begins on May 13: Here's What You Can Expect
  9. Jio Fiber Now Offering Up to 1.1TB of Free Data Per Month: Report
  10. OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Retail Box Teased
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.