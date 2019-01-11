NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor 10, Honor Play, Honor View 10, Receiving Android Pie-Based EMUI 9.0 Update in India

, 11 January 2019
Highlights

  • EMUI 9 update brings GPU Turbo 2.0, Password Vault features
  • Honor 10, Play, View 10 users in India are getting the update
  • It also brings gesture navigation, new UI, and HiVision feature

Huawei's sub-brand Honor has started rolling out Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update for Honor 10, Honor View 10, and Honor Play smartphone users in India, the company announced on Friday. The update brings features like full-screen UI, GPU Turbo 2.0, Translation, AI Shopping, HiVision visual search, Password Vault, Wireless Sharing (Projecting), Digital Balance dashboard, and more. The EMUI 9.0 update is rolling out for users in India over-the-air (OTA), and it could be a while before it reaches all users.

The company has confirmed that the Honor 10, Honor View 10, and Honor Play smartphones are receiving the Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update. As mentioned, EMUI 9.0 brings GPU Turbo 2.0, which is designed to optimise intensive workloads and give an on-demand performance boost to the devices while reducing power consumption. It also brings a new Password Vault that helps users store their encrypted password with face or fingerprint for various services. There is also an Uninterrupted Gaming Mode to meet the needs of mobile gamers. To recall, the global EMUI 9.0 update for these phones began last month.

The update comes with a new UI and gesture-based navigation features. Using onboard AI capabilities, EMUI 9.0 brings HiVision that enables the camera app to recognise major landmarks, paintings, and structures surrounding the environment and provide users with the relevant information using a layer of augmented reality. There's also the AI Shopping feature which recognises objects in front of the camera view finder, or through any image on phone, and allows users to directly shop it from Amazon.in.

EMUI 9.0 additionally brings a new Digital Balance dashboard that allows users to track device usage metrics and let them set the usage quota for each app. The update also brings Wireless Projecting, which provides a desktop-like experience when the device is wirelessly connected to a supported TV or monitor. Users can project presentations, photos, videos or gaming to the larger screen directly from the phone.

Needless to say, EMUI 9.0 is a worthy update, and users must install it once it arrives on your device. All Honor 10, Honor View 10, and Honor Play users in India should manually check in Settings to see if the update has arrived or not. We recommend that you update your device under good Wi-Fi connection, and while the phone is on charge for a seamless installation process.

