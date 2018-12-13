Honor and Flipkart are holding the Honor Days Sale from December 13 to December 16, featuring discounts on six smartphones from the Huawei sub-brand - ranging from entry-level to premium. The Honor 10, Honor 9i, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9N, Honor 7S, and Honor 7A will be available with price drops ranging from Rs. 1,000 up to Rs. 8,000. The two company's have held similar sales in the past, with the last Honor Days Sale held last month for the same 4-day period, from November 26 to November 29.

Let's start off with the most expensive model, the Honor 10. Normally priced at Rs. 32,999, the Honor flagship is priced at Rs. 24,999 during the Flipkart Honor Days Sale - a discount of Rs. 8,000. Next up, the Honor 9i, priced at Rs. 14,999 regularly, is now priced at Rs. 11,999 during the sale - a price drop of Rs. 3,000.

The Honor 9 Lite on the other hand has two variants - 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage and 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage - which are normally priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 10,999 correspondingly, will be available for Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 9,999 during the sale. The Honor 9N, usually priced at Rs. 13,999 for its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant and Rs. 11,999 for its 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, will be listed at Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 8,999, respectively, during the Flipkart sale.

As for the two entry-level offerings in the list of discounted Honor smartphones on Flipkart, the Honor 7S will be available at Rs. 5,999, down from its regular Rs. 6,999 price, while the Honor 7A will be available at Rs. 7,999, down from Rs. 8,999

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.