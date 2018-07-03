NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor 10 GT With 8GB RAM, GPU Turbo Tech Launched: Specifications, Features

 
, 03 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Honor 10 GT With 8GB RAM, GPU Turbo Tech Launched: Specifications, Features

Highlights

  • In terms of hardware, only RAM has received an upgrade
  • GPU Turbo is currently available in beta
  • Pricing has not yet been announced

Huawei brand Honor on Monday announced the launch of the GT variant of the company's flagship Honor 10 smartphone in China. The performance-focused variant of the Honor 10 comes with only key hardware difference - 8GB of RAM - but it also features the company's GPU Turbo tech. Honor claims that its new GPU Turbo technology - currently in beta on the Honor 10 - improves performance by up to 60 percent and lowers power usage by 30 percent. The Honor 10 GT also ships with a tripod-free Night Mode update. Apart from that, other specifications and design elements remain same as the original Honor 10 launched in May this year.

Honor's GPU Turbo technology is expected to be made publicly available on Honor 10 starting August 2018 in Asia Pacific, Europe, India, and the Middle East, as announced by the company. While the price of the Honor 10 8GB RAM variant has not been revealed yet, it will go on sale on Honor's online store as well as on JD.com as part of a flash sale on July 24, with GPU Turbo and Night Mode available out-of-the-box. GPU Turbo will arrive on the regular Honor 10 in China on July 15, the company added in its launch post, while the Night Mode (also referred to as AIS) will be available to older models in a closed beta from July 12. Notably, the 6GB RAM variant is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 26,800) in the country so you could expect to shell out a couple more hundred yuan for the new variant. In India, the 6GB RAM variant of the Honor 10 is priced at Rs. 32,999.

Honor 10 GT specifications

Apart from the upgrade in RAM capacity, the Honor 10 GT is exactly the same as the regular variant of the Honor 10 in terms of specifications. The dual-SIM smartphone runs EMUI 8.1 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) FullView display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by an in-house HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Honor 10 GT bears a dual rear 'AI camera' setup. This setup consists of a 24-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, and an AI photography mode. As for selfies and video calling, a 24-megapixel sensor with 1.8-micron pixels adorns the front of the handset. There is a 3400mAh battery under the hood.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Honor 10

Honor 10

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great display
  • Sleek and compact
  • Good performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • Weak battery life
  • Overheats when stressed
  • Problematic fingerprint sensor
  • Mixed results with camera AI
Read detailed Huawei Honor 10 review
Display5.84-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera24-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage128GB
Rear Camera24-megapixel
Battery Capacity3400mAh
Further reading: Honor, Huawei, Honor 10 GT
The Crew 2 Review
Honor 10 GT With 8GB RAM, GPU Turbo Tech Launched: Specifications, Features
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. Jio Brings Down JioFi Effective Price to Rs. 499 With New Cashback Offer
  2. Asus ZenFone 5Z Price in India Leaked Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  3. Amazon Prime Day India Sale Starts July 16, Launches and Offers Previewed
  4. Mi A1 Android 8.1 Oreo Update Pulled Due to Bugs: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy On6 With Infinity Display, Selfie Flash Launched
  6. Meet the Future Phones That Fold Up, Have 9 Cameras, and Charge Over Thin Air
  7. Redmi 6 Pro Launch, WhatsApp's New Features, and More News This Week
  8. Vivo Z1i With 19:9 Display, AR Stickers Launched
  9. Xiaomi Yu Y720 Lite Gaming Mouse With 7200dpi Sensitivity Launched
  10. Honor 10 GT With 8GB RAM, GPU Turbo Tech Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.