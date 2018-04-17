Huawei sub-brand Honor is expected to launch the Honor 10 at an event scheduled on April 19 in China. A press invite from the company had reportedly revealed some of the features of the upcoming smartphone, including a dual camera setup, a selfie-focused camera, and AI features. Now, just days ahead of the launch, images of the Honor 10 has been leaked. The freshly leaked pictures show the design and all the colour variants of the upcoming smartphone.

Official images of the Honor 10 are now out in the open, as per a WinFuture report, giving us a glance at what the smartphone may look like. According to the leaked images, an iPhone X-like notch takes up with top of the display. Below the display is a physical home button as well. The report says that the Honor 10 will be available in Black, Teal, and special Blue colour models. The Blue-coloured model will vary between Blue and Pink, depending on the viewing angle. One of the variants appears to be close to another image that was leaked last week.

Honor 10 Black Colour Variant

Photo Credit: WinFuture

If the leak is to be believed, the Honor 10 will look quite similar to the Huawei P20 that was launched last month. As per the new images, the Honor 10 appears to be equipped with a horizontally placed dual rear camera setup. Notably, the smartphone was recently spotted on Chinese certification site TENAA that revealed most of the specifications of the handset.

According to previous leaks, the Honor 10 is expected to be powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor, clocked at 2.36GHz. The smartphone may sport a 5.84-inch LCD (1080x2280 pixels) display and run Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.1 on top. Also, the smartphone is expected to come in several variants, based on RAM and inbuilt storage.

Honor 10 Teal Colour Variant

Photo Credit: WinFuture

In terms of optics, the smartphone will be equipped with a dual rear camera setup with 24-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors, and a 24-megapixel selfie camera at the front. Also, the smartphone will measure 149.6x71.2x7.7mm and weigh 153 grams. It may pack a 3320mAh battery.

It is worth noting that the Honor 10 images are just a leak and the specifications are speculative. Since the company has not provided any official information on the smartphone, the rumours should be taken with a pinch of salt. However, you can expect some more information in the coming days as we approach the launch event that is scheduled for Thursday.