Honor 10 Said to Have Sold a Million Units Globally in a Little Over a Month

 
, 24 May 2018
Highlights

  • Honor 10 was launched in China in April
  • It was made available in India last week
  • The smartphone is priced at Rs. 32,999

Huawei's sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 10 in China in April, and made it available in India just last week. The smartphone has been received well by consumers it appears, with Honor announcing on Wednesday that it had already sold a million units of the Honor 10 in a little more than a month since launch. The Honor 10 is powered by Huawei's own HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC that's paired with 6GB of RAM, a dual rear camera setup, a 19:9 FullView display with an iPhone X-like notch, and a 24-megapixel front camera.

The Honor 10 is available in India exclusively on Flipkart, and the price has been set at Rs. 32,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage variant in India - the company has chosen not to launch the 6GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage in the country. Flipkart is hosting a bunch of offers as well like a 10 percent instant discount with Axis Bank and debit cards - something that's also applicable on EMI transactions. A Jio offer for Honor 10 buyers was also detailed, with Rs. 1,200 cashback, 100GB additional data, and Rs. 3,300 worth of partner vouchers.

To recall, the Honor 10 is also available to buy via Hi Honor online store in India, with a Rs. 500 coupon being provided on purchase of the smartphone, apart from MobiKwik SuperCash up to Rs. 2,000.

Honor 10 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 10 runs EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280) FullView display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, and a 86.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC (four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.36GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz) coupled with 6GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Honor 10 sports a dual rear camera setup, with one 24-megapixel sensor and one 16-megapixel sensor combined with an f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, and AI photography mode that recognises scenes and objects in real-time. The company is called the dual rear camera setup an 'AI Camera', something that is clearly marked on the handset as well. The AI and the setup together facilitate features like 3D Portrait Lighting and HDR. On the front, the smartphone also bears an AI Camera, featuring a 24-megapixel sensor with 1.8-micron pixels and a 3D Portrait Lighting mode.

The Honor 10 features 128GB of inbuilt storage, not expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (dual-band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board the Honor 10 include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. It bears an Ultrasonic Under Glass fingerprint sensor on the home button. It measures 149.6x71.2x7.7mm and weighs 153 grams. It is powered by a 3400mAh battery.

In terms of audio, the Honor 10 sports a 7.1 multi-channel Hi-Fi audio chip with support for 7-channel sound effects.

