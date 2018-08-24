NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Homtom H1, H3, H5 With 18:9 Displays, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Homtom H1, H3, H5 With 18:9 Displays, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

, 24 August 2018
Homtom H1, H3, H5 With 18:9 Displays, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Homtom H1, H3, and H5 runs Android 8.1 Oreo and have a Face Unlock feature. (Homtom H3 in picture)

Highlights

  • Homtom has entered India with H1, H3, and H5 smartphones
  • The new smartphones come with a starting price of Rs. 7,490
  • They come with a three-year warranty

China-based manufacturer Homtom on Friday formally entered the India smartphone market by launching three new models, called the H1, H3, and H5. All three models run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and come with features such as a Face Unlock and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. The Homtom H1, H3, and H5 also have 64-bit MediaTek SoCs. The Shenzhen-based company is offering a three-year warranty as well as two times screen replacement cover with all three smartphones that will go on sale in the country with a starting price of Rs. 7,499. The Homtom H1, H3, and H5 also sport dual rear camera setups and have 4G support. Homtom claims that it holds more than 100 patents to its name and has a huge focus on R&D. Also, the company is in plans to start manufacturing its smartphones in the country to endorse the government's 'Make in India' initiative.

Homtom H1, H3, H5 price in India

The Homtom H1 price in India has been set at Rs. 7,490, while the Homtom H3 comes with a price tag of Rs. 9,990 and the Homtom H5 is priced at Rs. 10,990. The Homtom H1 and H5 are available in Black and Gold colour options, whereas the Homtom H3 comes in Black, Silver, and Blue variants. All three smartphones will go on sale through retail stores in the country.

Homtom H1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Homtom H1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 5.5-inch HD+ (640x1280) Incell display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek SoC that is clocked at 1.3GHz, coupled with 2GB of RAM. The smartphone has a dual rear camera that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor along with an LED flash. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor at the front. The frontal sensor also works with a Face Unlock feature.

homtom h1 gadgets 360 full Homtom H1

Homtom H1

 

Homtom has provided 16GB of onboard storage on the Homtom H1 that is expandable via microSD card. The smartphone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port along with USB OTG support. There is a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Besides, the handset packs a 3,000mAh battery.

Homtom H3 specifications
The dual-SIM (Nano) Homtom H3 runs Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 5.5-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) Incell display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The display panel is touted to have three bezel-less sides and sits on a metal unibody design. There is a MediaTek SoC clocked at 1.3GHz, paired with 3GB of RAM. The company has provided a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor along with an LED flash. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor at the front along with Face Unlock support.

The Homtom H3 has 32GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card. The smartphone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. Further, the handset has a fingerprint sensor at the back. There is a 3,500mAh battery.

Homtom H5 specifications
The dual-SIM (Nano) Homtom H5 runs Android 8.1 Oreo and has a 5.5-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Powering the smartphone is a MediaTek SoC clocked at 1.3GHz, coupled with 3GB of RAM. There is a dual rear camera setup that has a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor.

homtom h5gadgets 360 full Homtom H5

Homtom H5

 

Homtom has provided 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. The Homtom H5 has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. There is a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3,300mAh battery.

Homtom H1

Homtom H1

Display5.50-inch
Processor1.3GHz
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution640x1280 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage16GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Homtom H3

Homtom H3

Display5.50-inch
Processor1.3GHz
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Homtom H5

Homtom H5

Display5.50-inch
Processor1.3GHz
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage32GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
Homtom H1, H3, H5 With 18:9 Displays, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
