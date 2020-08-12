Technology News
loading

Nokia Phone Maker HMD Global Secures $230 Million Investment From Google, Others

HMD Global’s funding round success is the largest since the brand’s founding in 2016.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 August 2020 10:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia Phone Maker HMD Global Secures $230 Million Investment From Google, Others

HMD's first 5G device - the Nokia 8.3 5G - goes on sale next month

Highlights
  • Nokia parent HMD Global has secured a $230 million funding
  • Google, Qualcomm, and Nokia Technologies are among the investors
  • Individual amounts have not been disclosed yet

HMD Global, the maker of Nokia-branded smartphones, has secured $230 million (roughly Rs. 1,719 crores) of investment from partners including Google, Qualcomm, and Nokia Technologies, to help accelerate its development of 5G devices.

Chief Executive Florian Seiche said the success of the funding round - the largest since the Finland-based company was founded in late-2016 - validated its strategy of working closely with partners in software and hardware.

"This significant investment with some of closest strategic partners really allows us to accelerate our journey going forward," he said in an interview.

He did not disclose the individual amounts, but said the investments from the three were "each very sizeable parts of the total".

HMD's smartphones run Google's Android One software, an unadulterated version of the operating system (OS) that promises three years of security updates and two years of OS updates.

"Google is delivering a similar experience on its own Pixel range, and we are a perfect complement to their own initiatives," Seiche said. "They're focused on fewer selected geographies and channels; we are much broader and also present in emerging markets."

HMD's first 5G device - the Nokia 8.3 5G - goes on sale next month, and Seiche said the investment would accelerate HMD's development of 5G handsets at lower prices.

"We believe the second half of this year will see a broader set of 5G phones in the market, and we believe the true mid-tier range will probably be in the first half of next year," he said.

HMD would also continue to invest in low-priced feature phones, he said, and deepen its relationships with carriers in markets in Africa, India, and Brazil.

Seiche said COVID-19 had impacted sales, but demand had "come back quite strongly" in May and June, and the company had returned to profitability in June.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HMD Global, Nokia, Google, Qualcomm, 5G
Facebook Removed Seven Million Posts in Second Quarter for False Coronavirus Information
Qualcomm Antitrust Ruling Reversed by US Appeals Court

Related Stories

Nokia Phone Maker HMD Global Secures $230 Million Investment From Google, Others
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme C12, Realme C15 Set to Launch in India on August 18
  2. Xiaomi Says It's Not Rolling Out Android 10 for Redmi Note 7 Series in India
  3. Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra With 120W Fast Charging, 120x Ultra-Zoom Camera Launched
  4. Google Now Lets You Build Your Public Profile for Its Search Engine
  5. Redmi K30 Ultra Launched With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Quad Rear Cameras
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions
  7. Xiaomi’s Latest Mi TV Features a 55-Inch Transparent OLED Panel
  8. Infinix Zero 8, Infinix Zero 8i May Be Powered by Octa-Core MediaTek SoCs
  9. OnePlus Unveils HydrogenOS 11 With New Features, Design Changes in China
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Getting MIUI 12 Update in India, Users Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Rolls Out Limited Reply Feature to Everyone, Lets Users Decide Who Can Respond to Their Tweets
  2. Redmi G Gaming Laptop to Launch on August 14
  3. Soundcore Life Dot 2 TWS Earbuds by Anker Launched in India With 8 Hours Battery Life, AirWings Design
  4. ACT Fibernet Launches ACT Shield Virus Protection App With Parental Controls, More Features
  5. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Receive Android 11 Developer Preview 3 Update
  6. Realme C12, Realme C15 Set to Launch in India on August 18: Price, Specifications
  7. Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro Reportedly Getting Android 10 Update in India, Xiaomi Denies Rollout
  8. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Price in India Cut Once Again, Now Starts at Rs. 27,990
  9. Itel Vision 1 3GB RAM Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. OnePlus Nord Gray Ash Colour Variant Tipped to Launch in Early October
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com