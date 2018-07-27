HMD Global Looking to Hire Team to Strengthen US Presence: Report

Aiming to expand its presence in the US, HMD Global - the Finnish company which sells the Nokia brand of phones - is hiring a team, the media reported.

According to a few job listings on LinkedIn, HMD Global is looking to hire an e-commerce lead to deal with its online distribution partners like Amazon and Best Buy.

It needs a technical account manager to handle customer requirements, PhoneArena reported late on Thursday.

"This is actually an interesting move considering the fact that Xiaomi hasn't yet entered the US market. Most of HMD's Nokia smartphones available in the US belong to the mid-tier range, which would've made Xiaomi a fierce competitor," the report added.

According to the job postings, the company also needs a product lead, to talk to carriers and decide on a roadmap, anticipating trends in the market.

Without the help of the carriers, it will be hard for the Nokia smartphones to compete with the likes of Samsung, LG, and Motorola, which have long-standing partnerships with all operators in the country, said PhoneArena.