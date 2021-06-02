Technology News
loading

Huawei HarmonyOS Launched for Smartphones With an Eye on IoT Market

HarmonyOS will help Huawei in no longer wholly relying on Android.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 June 2021 18:04 IST
Huawei HarmonyOS Launched for Smartphones With an Eye on IoT Market

Wang Chenglu, president of Huawei Consumer BG's Software Department, talks about HarmonyOS during launch

Highlights
  • Huawei is aiming to have HarmonyOS rolled out on 200 million smartphones
  • Huawei found itself on a US trade blacklist in May 2019
  • The ban put Huawei's handset business under immense pressure

Huawei announced the launch of its proprietary HarmonyOS for smartphones on Wednesday, as the embattled company looks to recover from US sanctions that have hobbled its handset business.

Huawei will start rolling out HarmonyOS on certain models of its smartphones from Wednesday evening, offering users the chance to switch from the current operating system that is based on Google's Android platform.

The use of HarmonyOS means the company will no longer be wholly reliant on Android. US sanctions banned Alphabet's Google from providing technical support to new Huawei phone models and access to Google Mobile Services, the bundle of developer services upon which most Android apps are based.

Rather than being a like-for-like replacement, Huawei is billing HarmonyOS as an 'Internet-of-Things' platform, aimed at operating on and connecting other devices such as laptops, smartwatches, cars, and appliances.

Huawei is aiming to have HarmonyOS rolled out on 200 million smartphones and 100 million third-party smart devices by the year-end, said Wang Chenglu, president of Huawei Consumer Business Group's software department, who has led Huawei's efforts to develop HarmonyOS since 2016.

Wang spoke at a media roundtable a day earlier and his comments were embargoed until Wednesday.

China's leading telecommunications equipment maker found itself on a US trade blacklist in May 2019 due to national security concerns. Huawei has repeatedly denied it is a risk.

The ban put Huawei's handset business under immense pressure. Once the world's biggest smartphone maker, Huawei now is ranked sixth globally with a 4 percent market share in the first quarter.

But Wang said the company was looking beyond smartphones with HarmonyOS. He said the smartphone market had plateaued and that smartphones remain the dominant device in people's lives largely because most developers have few other platforms to develop for.

Instead, there was a need for a system to bridge the gap between devices, Wang said.

"The problem with existing operating systems is that devices can't be connected easily," with users often having to download separate apps to get things to connect, Wang said.

"But Harmony can enable devices to be connected to form a super device. It will work as one file system, literally one device," Wang said.

Wang said he would welcome other smartphone makers adopting HarmonyOS, but added that Huawei sees big opportunities in working with makers of non-smartphone devices.

Will Wong, an analyst at IDC, said it was not essential for Huawei that other smartphone makers adopt HarmonyOS.

"(But) for Huawei to achieve its ambition, it will be important to get other electronics brands and even automakers onboard for the OS, and China provides a favourable market ecosystem to achieve this," said Wong.

© Thomson Reuters 2021
 

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, HarmonyOS
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Teased to Have 7.9mm Thickness, 3.5mm Headphone Jack Ahead of June 10 Launch

Related Stories

Huawei HarmonyOS Launched for Smartphones With an Eye on IoT Market
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  2. Twitter May Soon Introduce Emoji Reactions for Tweets
  3. 'Artificial Sun' Experimental Fusion Reactor Sets New World Record
  4. Mozilla Firefox Redesigned With Detached Tabs, Streamlined Navigation
  5. Poco M3 Pro 5G India Launch Set for June 8, to Be Sold via Flipkart
  6. Facebook, Google Sign Content Deal With Australia’s Nine
  7. ‘Potentially Hazardous’ Asteroid to Pass Near Earth on Tuesday: NASA
  8. Alienware x15 R1, Alienware x17 R1 Debut as Brand’s Thinnest Gaming Laptops
  9. PUBG India Avatar Battlegrounds Mobile Launch Date Tipped to Be June 18
  10. A Hot Tub That's Heated By Mining Dogecoin? 'Great Idea', Jokes Elon Musk
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei HarmonyOS Launched for Smartphones With an Eye on IoT Market
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Teased to Have 7.9mm Thickness, 3.5mm Headphone Jack Ahead of June 10 Launch
  3. Juhi Chawla Questioned by Delhi High Court for Raising 5G Issue in Court Without Approaching Government
  4. Byju’s Partners With Google to Aid Free Online Learning Platform for Indian Schools
  5. Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit Sense Get Google Assistant Voice Support, SpO2 Monitoring Improvements With OS Update
  6. Cryptocurrency Investment: Reddit User Shares 10-Factor Approach to Make the Most of It
  7. WWDC 2021: Livestream Link Goes Live, Sign-Ups for Digital Lounges Now Open
  8. OnePlus 9T Specifications Leak Suggests Samsung LTPO Full-HD+ OLED Display With 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate
  9. Reliance AGM 2021 Date Set for June 24; Jio 5G Phone Launch, 5G Network Rollout, JioBook Announcements Likely
  10. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Release Date Set for August 2023
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com