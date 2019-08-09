Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei Unveils HarmonyOS to Rival Android, Says ‘Can Immediately Switch’ to It if Needed

Huawei Unveils HarmonyOS to Rival Android, Says ‘Can Immediately Switch’ to It if Needed

HarmonyOS, known as HongMeng in Chinese, will support all kinds of devices, including phones, tablets, wearables, and TVs.

By | Updated: 9 August 2019 14:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Unveils HarmonyOS to Rival Android, Says ‘Can Immediately Switch’ to It if Needed

Huawei's HarmonyOS, known as HongMeng in China, is touted to be a "future oriented OS"

Highlights
  • The new OS is claimed to "completely different" from Android and iOS
  • Its first version would debut later this year in Huawei's smart screens
  • Huawei has reportedly building its OS since 2012

Chinese telecom giant Huawei unveiled its own operating system on Friday, as it faces the threat of losing access to Android systems amid escalating US-China trade tensions. Richard Yu, the head of Huawei's consumer business, told a press conference in the southern city of Dongguan that the new system, called HarmonyOS or HongMeng in Chinese, would "bring more harmony and convenience to the world".

The highly-anticipated software is considered crucial for the tech group's survival as it confronts a looming White House ban on US companies selling technology products to Huawei which could remove its access to Google's Android operating system.

Yu said the new system was a "future oriented OS" to be "more smooth and secure," which he said was "completely different from Android and iOS."

Huawei said the first version of the operating system would launch later this year in its smart screen products, before expanding across a range of smart devices including wearable technology over the next three years.

"If you're asking when will we apply this to the smartphone, we can do it at any time," said Yu, adding that they gave priority to using Google's Android operating system, which is compatible with Harmony.

"However, if we cannot use it (Android) in the future, we can immediately switch to the Harmony OS," he said.

In May the company was swept into the deepening trade war between Beijing and Washington which has seen punitive tariffs slapped on billions of dollars of two-way trade.

Huawei -- considered the world leader in superfast fifth-generation or 5G equipment and the world's number two smartphone producer -- has been blacklisted by US President Donald Trump amid suspicions it provides a backdoor for Chinese intelligence services, something the firm denies.

On Thursday Beijing slammed US rules banning Huawei and other Chinese companies from government contracts, saying they amounted to an "abuse of state power".

'Plan B'
As a result of US moves to blacklist Huawei, American companies are theoretically no longer allowed to sell technology products to the firm, but a three-month exemption period -- which ends next week -- was granted by Washington before the measure came into force.

That ban could prevent the Chinese tech firm from getting hold of key hardware and software including smartphone chips and elements of the Google Android operating system, which equips the vast majority of smartphones in the world, including those of Huawei.

Huawei has reportedly been working on its own operating system since 2012, but the group has always said publicly it didn't want to replace its Android phones with a home operating system.

Yu told German newspaper Die Welt in an interview published in March that creating their own operating system was "Plan B".

Huawei will be able to "develop at a lower cost a brand new ecosystem" and "mitigate its dependence on US suppliers for its software needs", Kenny Liew, technology analyst at Fitch Solutions, told AFP.

However, smartphones using the system would mainly be confined to the Chinese market, Liew said.

Developing an operating system and the entire ecosystem that accompanies it is a complex affair.

Apart from Google's Android, the only other popular operating system is Apple's iOS, available exclusively on the iPhone.

Microsoft pulled the plug on its Windows Phone platform earlier this year, and Samsung's Tizen system is barely known compared with Android and iOS.

But without access to the full version of Android or the popular services of Google -- not to mention the many applications available on the Google Play store -- Huawei may have trouble convincing consumers outside China to buy its phones.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: uawei HarmonyOS, Huawei, HarmonyOS, HongMeng, Huawei Developer Conference 2019
Google Maps Gets New Reservation Tab, Updated Timeline Feature; Live View Rolling Out in Beta
Huawei Unveils HarmonyOS to Rival Android, Says ‘Can Immediately Switch’ to It if Needed
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 64-Megapixel Camera Phone to Launch in India Before Diwali
  2. Huawei Unveils HarmonyOS to Rival Google’s Android
  3. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: Here Are the Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ With Up to 12GB of RAM Launched
  5. Vivo S1 4GB RAM Variant Now on Sale via Offline Retailers in India
  6. WhatsApp Yet to Fix Flaws That Allow Message Manipulation: Check Point
  7. BSNL Extends Rs. 1,699 Prepaid Plan Validity to 455 Days for Limited Period
  8. Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale Starts: All the Best Deals & Offers
  9. Revolt RV 400 AI-Enabled Electric Bike to Launch in India on August 28
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Price in India Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Unveils HarmonyOS to Rival Android, Says ‘Can Immediately Switch’ to It if Needed
  2. Google Maps Gets New Reservation Tab, Updated Timeline Feature; Live View Rolling Out in Beta
  3. BSNL Rs. 1,699 Prepaid Plan Validity Extended to 455 Days for Limited Period
  4. Apple Supplier Japan Display Posts 10th Straight Quarterly Loss
  5. 1More Piston Fit Wireless Earphones Launched in India at Rs. 3,999
  6. Facebook Offering 'Millions' to Publishers for News: Report
  7. Tesla Owner Lawsuit Claims Software Update Fraudulently Cut Battery Capacity
  8. Dropbox Reports Slowest Paid User Growth Since IPO
  9. Uber Loses $5 Billion, Misses Wall Street Targets Despite Easing Price War
  10. Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Prequel Series Season 1 to Have 20 Episodes, Says Tom Shippey
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.