Technology News
loading

Half-Life: Alyx Arrives in March Next Year, Pre-Orders Now Live on Steam

Half-Life: Alyx will be free for those who own a Valve Index VR headset.

By | Updated: 22 November 2019 14:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Half-Life: Alyx Arrives in March Next Year, Pre-Orders Now Live on Steam

Valve has also revealed minimum system requirements for Half-Life: Alyx

Highlights
  • Half-Life: Alyx is set between Half-Life and Half-Life 2
  • The launch trailer gives us a look into the game’s universe
  • It demands a powerful PC to run at even minimum settings

Valve has finally dropped the first trailer of Half-Life: Alyx, a new VR-exclusive game that carries forward the Half-Life franchise. But not chronologically though, as Half-Life: Alyx is set between the first Half-Life game and Half-Life 2. Valve has also revealed that Half-Life: Alyx will be out on Steam in March next year. Additionally, the developer has revealed minimum PC system requirements for enjoying its next game, and just to be clear, we are talking about hardware requirements for the PC that will be connected to the VR headset.

Half-Life: Alyx will hit Steam in March 2020 and can be played on the Valve Index VR headset. However, it is also playable using third-party VR headsets such as HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, and even those that run on the Windows Mixed Reality (WMR) platform. Half-Life: Alyx is now up for pre-order on Steam at Rs. 1,169 in India, but the game's regular price is apparently Rs. 1,299. However, people who already own the Valve Index VR headset will get it for free.

 

Coming to the Half-Life launch trailer, it is simply gorgeous. The attention to detail is excellent, the setting is as scary as you would expect from the series, and there appears to be a lot of space for interaction with items in the surroundings. And to top it all off, the mysterious G-man makes a sinister cameo at the end of the game. Valve has made it clear that Half-Life: Alyx is set between Half-Life and Half-Life 2, so if you are hoping for a closure to the cliffhanger at the end of Half-Life 2's second chapter, you're in for a disappointment.

Valve has also revealed the PC requirements for Half-Life: Alyx. Just to be clear, you'll first have to buy a VR headset to play the game, if you already don't have one. And then, you might have to upgrade your PC if it doesn't match the minimum hardware requirements specified by Valve. Here are the minimum system requirements for Half-Life: Alyx-

  • Operating System: Windows 10
  • Processor: Core i5-7500 / Ryzen 5 1600
  • Memory: 12 GB RAM
  • Graphics: GTX 1060 / RX 580 - 6GB VRAM

You can check more details about Half-Life: Alyx on the game's Steam listing page here. But there is some good news for Half-Life fans who would want Valve to continue the series after the debut of Half-Life: Alyx. “Of course, we'll have to wait and see how people react to Half-Life: Alyx once it's out, but we'd love to continue pushing forward”, Valve's David Speyrer tells was quoted as saying by The Verge. So yes, there are chances that we might see the Half-Life series expand further.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Half Life, Half Life Alyx, Steam, Valve
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Tesla Suffers Broken Glass Mishap During Chaotic Cybertruck Launch
Half-Life: Alyx Arrives in March Next Year, Pre-Orders Now Live on Steam
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Photos Show Evidence of Life on Mars, Claims Scientist
  2. Vivo U20 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched In India
  3. Realme 5s vs Redmi Note 8: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  4. Tesla Unveils Electric Pickup Truck, Futuristic Design Ignites Controversy
  5. Vivo U20 to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  6. Xiaomi's 100W Fast Charging Tech Coming to Devices Next Year: Reports
  7. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Spotted on US FCC, May Launch in December
  8. Realme 5s With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India
  9. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  10. Redmi Note 5 Gets MIUI 11 Update in India With October Security Patch
#Latest Stories
  1. Half-Life: Alyx Arrives in March Next Year, Pre-Orders Now Live on Steam
  2. Tesla Suffers Broken Glass Mishap During Chaotic Cybertruck Launch
  3. Tesla Cybertruck Unveiled, the Company's First Electric Pickup Truck
  4. Realme X2 Pro to Get ColorOS 7 Early Adopter Version on December 18 in China
  5. Adobe Reveals Major New Features Coming to Photoshop for iPad in 2020
  6. Xiaomi's 100W Super Charge Turbo Fast Charging Tech Coming to Devices Next Year: Reports
  7. BSNL Updates Rs. 1,188 'Marutham' Prepaid Plan With 365 Days Validity
  8. Vivo U20 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched: Price in India, Specifications
  9. Twitter Rolls Out ‘Hide Replies’ Feature Globally
  10. Facebook, Instagram Apps on Google Play Store Vulnerable: Check Point
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.