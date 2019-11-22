Valve has finally dropped the first trailer of Half-Life: Alyx, a new VR-exclusive game that carries forward the Half-Life franchise. But not chronologically though, as Half-Life: Alyx is set between the first Half-Life game and Half-Life 2. Valve has also revealed that Half-Life: Alyx will be out on Steam in March next year. Additionally, the developer has revealed minimum PC system requirements for enjoying its next game, and just to be clear, we are talking about hardware requirements for the PC that will be connected to the VR headset.

Half-Life: Alyx will hit Steam in March 2020 and can be played on the Valve Index VR headset. However, it is also playable using third-party VR headsets such as HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, and even those that run on the Windows Mixed Reality (WMR) platform. Half-Life: Alyx is now up for pre-order on Steam at Rs. 1,169 in India, but the game's regular price is apparently Rs. 1,299. However, people who already own the Valve Index VR headset will get it for free.

Coming to the Half-Life launch trailer, it is simply gorgeous. The attention to detail is excellent, the setting is as scary as you would expect from the series, and there appears to be a lot of space for interaction with items in the surroundings. And to top it all off, the mysterious G-man makes a sinister cameo at the end of the game. Valve has made it clear that Half-Life: Alyx is set between Half-Life and Half-Life 2, so if you are hoping for a closure to the cliffhanger at the end of Half-Life 2's second chapter, you're in for a disappointment.

Valve has also revealed the PC requirements for Half-Life: Alyx. Just to be clear, you'll first have to buy a VR headset to play the game, if you already don't have one. And then, you might have to upgrade your PC if it doesn't match the minimum hardware requirements specified by Valve. Here are the minimum system requirements for Half-Life: Alyx-

Operating System : Windows 10

: Windows 10 Processor : Core i5-7500 / Ryzen 5 1600

: Core i5-7500 / Ryzen 5 1600 Memory : 12 GB RAM

: 12 GB RAM Graphics: GTX 1060 / RX 580 - 6GB VRAM

You can check more details about Half-Life: Alyx on the game's Steam listing page here. But there is some good news for Half-Life fans who would want Valve to continue the series after the debut of Half-Life: Alyx. “Of course, we'll have to wait and see how people react to Half-Life: Alyx once it's out, but we'd love to continue pushing forward”, Valve's David Speyrer tells was quoted as saying by The Verge. So yes, there are chances that we might see the Half-Life series expand further.

