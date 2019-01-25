Android Q isn't likely to debut anytime before the next I/O developer conference later in May. But before the formal announcement of the new Android iteration, a Google device with codename "Coral" has been spotted on Geekbench. The new device, which appears to be the successor to the existing Pixel 3 models, is listed with a Qualcomm SoC that could be the Snapdragon 855, along with 6GB of RAM. There is also an explicit mentioning of Android Q - the next version after Android Pie.

According to the listing on the Geekbench website, as spotted by PhoneArena, the Google Coral device runs Android Q. There is also a section highlighting a Qualcomm SoC. This could be the top-of-the-line, Snapdragon 855 SoC with eight cores featuring a base frequency of 1.78GHz.

The device also has 6GB of RAM. Google was criticised for offering merely 4GB RAM on the existing Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL handsets, while the competition majorly brought 6GB and 8GB RAM options. Therefore, a RAM with a capacity of 6GB would be fair enough for the successor to the Pixel 3 family.

The Geekbench listing also shows that the mysterious Google device has received a single-core score of 3,296 and a multi-core score of 9,235. Notably, the benchmark results were published on January 24. This shows that these are too fresh to judge the authenticity of the hardware.

That being said, the listed hardware is quite likely to be a part of the 2019 Pixel lineup that will run Android Q out-of-the-box - considering the history of Pixel devices. The new Android version could come with new notification gestures and have a list of privacy controls. A couple of recent reports also hinted at a system-wide dark mode and a dedicated desktop mode.