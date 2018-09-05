Google has released the September 2018 Android security update for the supported Nexus and Pixel devices. The September Android security update fixes as many as 59 issues through two different patch levels and comes as the first update for the devices running Android 9.0 Pie that the search giant released as its latest Android version last month. It addresses vulnerabilities ranging from high to critical. However, Google, as usual, assures that there are no reports of users being affected by the security issues that have been fixed through the new update. The list of compatible devices for the September Android security update includes Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 5X, and Nexus 6P. Essential Products has also separately released the newest Android security update for the Essential Phone.

Detailing the fixes, Google in the latest security bulletin notes that the September Android security patch level dated 2018-09-01 addresses 24 issues, while the security patch level dated 2018-09-05 fixes 35 issues. The update fixes vulnerabilities range from high to critical, and the most severe in the list is a security issue related to the media framework that could let a remote attacker execute arbitrary code using a specially crafted file. Also, it fixes issues within the Android runtime, framework, and library. There are also patches for the issues in system and kernel components to restrict access of local malicious apps. Furthermore, there are fixes for the security issues affecting various Qualcomm components. Google has assured that there are no reports of any active customer exploitation or abuse through the reported issues.

As per the dedicated bulletin for Google devices, the September Android security update includes 15 security fixes and three functional updates. The update improves software version reporting and audio quality over car speakers on all Pixel devices. Additionally, it improves battery charge in Retail Mode on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

How to download September 2018 Android security update

You can check the availability of the September 2018 Android security update on your eligible Nexus or Pixel device by going to Settings > System updates. You can install the factory images to flash your devices with the latest update. This deletes all data on the smartphone. Therefore, you need to back up your data first.

Alternatively, you can download the OTA Zip files that help you install the update on your device via the unlocked bootloader. The OTA Zip files can be sideloaded on top of the existing software. Moreover, the devices need to run the latest Android Oreo version to receive the latest security update. It is recommended that you back up your data before beginning the installation process.

As we mentioned, Essential Products has separately released the September Android security update for the Essential Phone. The update is available through an OTA package and is 81.4MB in size. You can check its availability by going to Settings > Software updates.