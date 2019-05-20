Google is assuring users of Huawei smartphones the American company's basic services will work on them following US government restrictions on doing business with the Chinese tech giant. Meanwhile, Huawei has said it would continue to provide security updates and services for its smartphones and tablets.

Google, a unit of Alphabet, said Monday it is complying with and "reviewing the implications" of the requirement for export licenses for technology sales to Huawei Technologies.

Last week's order follows US government accusations that Huawei, the biggest maker of network gear for phone companies and the No. 2 global smartphone brand, is a security risk.

"We assure you while we are complying with all US gov't requirements, services like Google Play & security from Google Play Protect will keep functioning on your existing Huawei device," Google said on Twitter.

"We have made substantial contributions to the development and growth of Android around the world," a Huawei spokesman said on Monday.

"Huawei will continue to provide security updates and after-sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products, covering those that have been sold and that are still in stock globally.

"We will continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide the best experience for all users globally," he added.

Huawei, which uses Google's Android operating system, is the No. 2 global smartphone brand by number of handsets sold, behind South Korea's Samsung Electronics.

Google allows smartphone manufacturers to use Android and its basic services for free. Industry analysts say that means they would not be affected by curbs on sales or business interaction.

Transfer of hardware, software or services to Huawei or technical interaction with the Chinese company would be restricted by the US order last week. It took effect Thursday and requires government approval for all purchases of American microchips, software and other components globally by Huawei and 68 affiliated businesses. Huawei says that amounted to $11 billion in goods last year.

The US government says Chinese suppliers including Huawei and its smaller rival, ZTE, pose an espionage threat because they are legally beholden to China's ruling Communist Party. But American officials have presented no evidence of any Huawei equipment serving as intentional conduits for espionage by Beijing.

Written with inputs from AP and Reuters