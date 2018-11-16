NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Says Fix for Pixel 3 XL Speaker Distortion, Buzzing Issue Coming Soon

, 16 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Says Fix for Pixel 3 XL Speaker Distortion, Buzzing Issue Coming Soon

Pixel 3 XL users report of buzzing sound even at low volume

Highlights

  • Many Pixel 3 XL users are hearing distorted sounds on the speakers
  • Google has acknowledged the issue and has promised a fix
  • Several users think it's a hardware issue, and advice replacement

Pixel 3 series issues don't seem to end. Now thought, fixes have started to emerge. To recall, right after launch, a buzzing sound on the Pixel 3 XL was reported by many users. Several early adopters are experiencing a certain buzzing, static, or distorted sound emitting from their speakers, even when the volume is low. This issue seemed to affect only Pixel 3 XL users. While many users indicate that this could be a hardware issue, a Google representative has confirmed that this phenomenon will be fixed via a software update in the coming weeks.

As we reported last month, several Pixel 3 XL users have posted on Reddit and Twitter about the issue at hand, and some say that only certain notification sounds, videos and songs produce this buzzing sound, and not all content produce that noise. Another Others claim the sound is different based on how the back glass panel is touched.

Even though many users are claiming that this is a hardware issue, and replacing the device is the only probable solution for now, a Google support agent has confirmed that a software fix is coming. Android Police reached out to Google, and the tech giant also confirmed that a fix is incoming.

Redditor u/qtpa2tnh notes that even his replaced unit continues to emit a buzzing sound, and does some testing to realise that low-to-mid-range frequencies (between 20-500Hz) are specifically affected.

This issue is reminiscent of a similar speaker distortion issue that plagued Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL users last year. For the Pixel 3 XL, some users even note that the issue disappears on its own. If you own a Pixel 3 XL, try hearing these videos right here and here, as they are known to create the distorting sound. However, now that Google is aware of the issue, a fix should roll out soon.

Recently, it was also reported that some Pixel 3 units are facing display flickering issue and serious overheating issues during charging. While phones tend to heat up while they are being charged or during video recording, some units even shut down without warning.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build
  • Intuitive software features
  • Very good cameras
  • HDR capable display
  • Excellent stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Poor notch design
  • Expensive
Read detailed Google Pixel 3 XL review
Display6.30-inch
Processor2.5GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Resolution1440x2960 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12.2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3430mAh
Further reading: Google, Pixel 3 XL
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
BlackBerry to Buy Cyber-security Firm Cylance for $1.4 Billion
Google Says Fix for Pixel 3 XL Speaker Distortion, Buzzing Issue Coming Soon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Infocus Snap 4
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro India Launch Set for November 22
  2. Oppo A7 Photos, Specs Price, Leaked; Launch Tipped for November 22
  3. Moto G7 Leaked Press Render Shows Off Waterdrop Notch, Dual Rear Cameras
  4. Realme 2, Realme C1 Receive November Android Security Patch as Promised
  5. Motorola One Power Starts Receiving Android 9.0 Pie Update in India
  6. YouTube King PewDiePie Surrenders Crown to Indian Record Label T-Series
  7. Three Nokia Phones Set to Launch at HMD Global Event on December 5
  8. AMD Radeon RX 590 Mid-Range GPU Announced for Full-HD PC Gaming
  9. WhatsApp Testing Forward Preview Feature on Android: Report
  10. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 [November 2018]
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.