NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Says All Android Pie Phones Support Project Treble; Pie Will Be on More Devices in 2018 Than Oreo in 2017

Google Says All Android Pie Phones Support Project Treble; Pie Will Be on More Devices in 2018 Than Oreo in 2017

, 16 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Says All Android Pie Phones Support Project Treble; Pie Will Be on More Devices in 2018 Than Oreo in 2017

Android Pie to hit more phones in 2018 than Oreo did in 2017, says Google

Highlights

  • Google expects more Android phones to be running Android Pie in 2018
  • It noted developments in Project Treble as the reason
  • All handsets launching with Android Pie will be Treble-compliant

Just a few days after its Android Developer Summit, Google has announced that all devices launching with Android 9 Pie or later will be Project Treble-complaint. To recall, the tech giant had launched Project Treble last year with an aim to reduce the delay of updates by OEM partners to Android devices. A major issue with the Android version adoption is the slow rollout of customised versions from manufacturers to their handsets. Thanks to Project Treble, Google believes Android 9 Pie will hit more devices by the end of 2018 than the number of handsets with Android Oreo in 2017.

In a new post on Android Developers Blog, Google has provided an update on the developments in Project Treble. As mentioned, Google says all future devices launching with Android 9 Pie or later will be Treble-compliant and take "full advantage of the Treble architecture" to deliver quicker upgrades. Iliyan Malchev, Project Treble Architect, in the blog says, "Thanks to Treble, we expect to see more devices from OEMs running Android 9 Pie at the end of 2018 as compared to the number of devices that were running Android Oreo at the end of 2017."

While Google's expectations could work in Project Treble's benefit, it is interesting to note that not many smartphones have adopted the latest Android build yet. As per Google's monthly Android distribution chart for October 2018, the share of Android smartphones running Android Pie was still less than 0.1 percent. To recall, the total share of Android Oreo in January 2018 stood at 0.7 percent and 0.5 percent in December 2017.

At the recently concluded Android Developer Summit, Google demonstrated the benefits of Project Treble by showing the same Generic System Image (GSI) running on devices from different manufacturers. GSI is essentially a pure and unmodified build of Android from the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), devoid of any device maker or carrier customisations. In the latest blog, the company says that the GSI is built from the latest available AOSP source code, including the latest bug fixes contributed by OEMs.

"We're continuing to work on making GSI even more accessible and useful for app developers. For example, the GSI could enable early access to future Android platform builds that you can run on a Treble-compliant Android 9 device, so you could start app development and validation before the AOSP release," Malchev further added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Android, Android Pie, Android Oreo, Project Treble
Nintendo Bets New Pokémon Games, Character Will Fuel Switch Sales
Facebook Comes Under Renewed Fire for How It Handled Misinformation
Google Says All Android Pie Phones Support Project Treble; Pie Will Be on More Devices in 2018 Than Oreo in 2017
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Infocus Snap 4
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 6 Pro to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart on November 23
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro India Launch Set for November 22
  3. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2, Mi A2 Price in India Slashed by Rs. 1,000
  4. YouTube King PewDiePie Surrenders Crown to Indian Record Label T-Series
  5. Realme 2, Realme C1 Receive November Android Security Patch as Promised
  6. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 [November 2018]
  7. AMD Radeon RX 590 Mid-Range GPU Announced for Full-HD PC Gaming
  8. Three Nokia Phones Set to Launch at HMD Global Event on December 5
  9. OnePlus 5, 5T Android Pie Beta Update Rolling Out in China: Reports
  10. WhatsApp Testing Forward Preview Feature on Android: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.