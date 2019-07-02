Technology News
Google Pixel Devices Receiving July Android Security Patch, Additional Fixes

Security patches help fix Android vulnerabilities

Updated: 2 July 2019 12:48 IST
Google Pixel Devices Receiving July Android Security Patch, Additional Fixes

Pixel devices are now receiving the July security patch.

  • Android July security patch released by Google
  • Ok Google hotword detection fix for Google Pixel devices
  • OTA and Full Factory images now available for Pixel smartphones

Google has just started rolling out the July Android Security patch for its Pixel lineup of smartphones. The security update is expected to hit the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, as well as the recently launched Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. This new security patch brings fixes for multiple Android vulnerabilities as well as a couple of fixes for specific devices. This update is currently reaching devices the aforementioned via an OTA.

The July Android Security patch brings multiple vulnerability fixes but Google highlights in its Android Security Bulletin a critical security vulnerability in the Media Framework. Google has said that this vulnerability in Media Framework could enable a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code using a specifically crafted file within the context of a privileged process. This vulnerability has been fixed with this security patch and Google mentions that no active customer exploitation or abuse via this vulnerability has been reported yet. The security patch also fixes multiple vulnerabilities in Framework, Library, Media framework, and System. These are reported to impact devices running Android 7.0 Nougat as well.

Google Pixel 3 Security Fixes NDTV Google Pixel 3 July Security Patch

Google has also explained fixes for Pixel devices in its Pixel Update Bulletin. While the fixes mentioned in the Android Security Bulletin will help all smartphones that receive the July security patch, the fixes mentioned in the Pixel Update Bulletin are specifically for Pixel devices. The latest update is said to improve the “Ok Google” hotword detection as well as music detection which is used for the Now Playing feature on Google's Pixel smartphones. This update also improves Unicode Japanese language support.

It also brings bootloader level fixes for Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL devices that get stuck during boot, as well as those stuck in EDL mode with a blank screen. The latter issue is also fixed for the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. The security patch also improves the Titan M module present on the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a devices.

Pixel3 July Security Patch NDTV Google Pixel 3 July Security Patch

On your Google Pixel smartphone, you can go to Settings > System update which should prompt the device to look for a software update. We got the update on our Google Pixel 3 device which was 70.7MB in size. You can also download a sideloadable OTA or a full factory image from Google itself.

Further reading: Google Android Security Update, Google Pixel Security Patch
Google Pixel Devices Receiving July Android Security Patch, Additional Fixes
