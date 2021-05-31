Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Hid Privacy Settings on Android Phones, Made Confusing Data Collection Policies: Report

Google Hid Privacy Settings on Android Phones, Made Confusing Data Collection Policies: Report

Court documents from a US lawsuit are said to reveal that Google deliberately obscures its data collection practices to confuse users and its own employees.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 31 May 2021 14:46 IST
Google Hid Privacy Settings on Android Phones, Made Confusing Data Collection Policies: Report

Google reportedly pressurised OEMs like LG to hiding settings ‘precisely because users liked them’

Highlights
  • Google said to have intentionally made privacy settings harder to find
  • Last year, Arizona’s attorney general filed a lawsuit against Google
  • Unredacted documents from the lawsuit were released recently

Google hid privacy settings and made them harder to find, according to unredacted documents from a lawsuit in Arizona, US cited in a report. Google is said to have continued to collect location data, even when key location sharing was turned off. The documents also reportedly reveal that Google's own executives and engineers know how difficult it is for smartphone users to keep their location data private. Last year, Arizona's attorney general sued the tech giant for its unethical Android data collection practices and unredacted documents from that lawsuit have been released on the web.

The unredacted documents were first accessed by Business Insider and they reportedly reveal that Google continued to collect location data even when the location-sharing settings were turned off. A judge ordered new sections of the documents to be unredacted last week in response to a request by trade groups Digital Content Next and News Media Alliance.

The documents reveal that Google pressurised OEMs like LG to hide settings “precisely because users liked them” and made popular privacy settings harder to find, as per the report. The tech giant is said to have collected user location data by using different methods like Wi-Fi, or third-party apps not affiliated with Google.

"This may be how Apple is eating our lunch," Google employees said in the deposition adding that Apple didn't access location through third-party apps.

The documents, as per the report, also revealed that Google deliberately obscures its data collection practices, confusing users and its own employees. Former VP of Google Maps, Jack Menzel reportedly admitted during a deposition that the only way “Google wouldn't be able to figure out a user's home and work locations is if that person intentionally threw Google off the trail by setting their home and work addresses as some other random locations”.

According to the documents cited in the report, when Google tested more accessible privacy settings, most users were seen to take advantage of these. To avoid this, Google is said to have resorted to burying those settings deeper into the menu, making them harder to find. The documents reportedly state that Google even went as far as to make OEMs hide location settings "through active misrepresentations and/ or concealment, suppression, or omission of facts".

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Android, Arizona Lawsuit
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Google Pixel 6 Camera Improvements Tipped, Include Gimbal-Like Stabilisation, Samsung Sensor

Related Stories

Google Hid Privacy Settings on Android Phones, Made Confusing Data Collection Policies: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme Smart TV 4K Launched in India
  2. How to Maximise Your iPhone's Battery Life and Lifespan, According to Apple
  3. Amazon Prime Subscription at 50 Percent Off for Youngsters: All Details
  4. Poco X3 GT May Launch in India as Rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G
  5. Your Fitbit Smartwatch Could Soon Detect Your Snoring
  6. OnePlus Nord CE Could Launch With Snapdragon 750G SoC, Specifications Tipped
  7. International Space Station Shares Spectacular Night-Time Shots of Earth
  8. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  9. A Hot Tub That's Heated By Mining Dogecoin? 'Great Idea', Jokes Elon Musk
  10. Realme Smart TV 4K Specifications, Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter May Soon Launch Facebook-Like Emoji Reactions for Tweets
  2. Twitter Has Paused Accepting Verification Requests in Just Over a Week After Relaunch
  3. Google Hid Privacy Settings on Android Phones, Made Confusing Data Collection Policies: Report
  4. Google Pixel 6 Camera Improvements Tipped, Include Gimbal-Like Stabilisation, Samsung Sensor
  5. China to Send 3 Astronauts to Its Space Station Tianhe aka Heavenly Harmony in June
  6. Samsung Galaxy A03s Specifications Tipped, Leaked Renders Show Design
  7. Realme X7 Max 5G With 120Hz Display Launched in India, Realme Smart TV 4K Debuts as Well: Price, Specifications
  8. Twitter Must Comply With New IT Rules for Digital Media, Says Delhi High Court
  9. Xiaomi Introduces 200W HyperCharge Wired, 120W Wireless Fast Charging Technologies
  10. Elon Musk Found a 'Great Idea' for Dogecoin, Joining in on Social Media's Ribbing of His Favourite Cryptocurrency
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com