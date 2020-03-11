Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M11 Render Spotted on Google Play Console Listing Along With Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M11 Render Spotted on Google Play Console Listing Along With Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M11 listing on Google Play Console indicated at a close to 6.1-inch display.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 11 March 2020 11:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M11 Render Spotted on Google Play Console Listing Along With Specifications

Photo Credit: Techie Jerry/ Altered by Gadgets 360

The phone will come with a hole-punch display

Highlights
  • The Samsung Galaxy M11 is said to be a budget-level offering
  • It will sport a hole-punch display with a 720x1560 resolution
  • The phone will come loaded Android 10, according to the leak

Samsung will soon launch an entry-level Galaxy M11 with a hole-punch display, if a new leak is to be believed. A new render, said to be the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M11, has been spotted on a Google Play Console listing along with a few specifications of the device. The Google Play Console Listing was spotted by a website called Techie Jerry, which shows the phone with a hole-punch display, with the front camera punched in the top-left corner of the screen and a rather thick chin at the bottom of the front panel.

The report says that the Samsung Galaxy M11 will have a 720x1560 resolution, and a pixel density of 280ppi. Although the screen size is not listed, based on the resolution and pixel density, we can calculate it as being close to 6.1-inches. According to the leak, the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with 3 GB of RAM and an Adreno 506 GPU. The leak also shows that the Samsung Galaxy M11 will come with Android 10, running Samsung's One UI Core 2.0.

galaxy m11 specs Samsung Galaxy M11 Specs

Photo Credit: Techie Jerry

 

The Samsung Galaxy M11, said to be the Korean giant's budget offering, was spotted on a WiFi Alliance website in January, which indicated at the phone receiving its WiFi certification. The phone was spotted on the WiFi alliance along with the Samsung Galaxy M31 and Galaxy A11.

Initial reports of the Galaxy M11 being under development started coming in December 2019, which said that the phone would come with 32GB of internal storage.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M11, Samsung Galaxy M11 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M11 Leak
Huawei Given Another 45 Days to Do Business With US Companies
Dating App Maker Match Group Backs US Bill Seen as Privacy Threat

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M11 Render Spotted on Google Play Console Listing Along With Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Nex 3S 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Goes Official
  2. Xiaomi Said to Launch Rumoured Redmi Note 9 Pro Max on March 12
  3. Disney+ Is Now Live in India Over Two Weeks Early
  4. Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
  5. Ahead of Disney+’s India Launch, Hotstar Rebranded to Disney+ Hotstar
  6. Vivo Launches V19 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery
  7. Viewsonic Launches New Lamp-Free Projectors in India
  8. Redmi Note 9 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek SoC, 6GB of RAM
  9. OnePlus 8 Series Smartphones Will All Support 5G, CEO Pete Lau Confirms
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro May Pack 4,920mAh Battery, 30W Fast Charging Support
#Latest Stories
  1. Swiggy, Zomato Claim Measures to Mitigate Coronavirus Outbreak, But No Practical Efforts on Ground
  2. Redmi Note 9 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek SoC, 6GB of RAM
  3. Samsung Galaxy A21s Will Have a Large 5,000mAh Battery and Macro Camera: Report
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro Alleged Live Photos Leaked Ahead of March 12 Launch
  5. Elon Musk Worries SpaceX Won't Get to Mars Before He Dies
  6. Redmi K30 Pro Launch Now Expected in Late-March: Here's What We Know
  7. Xiaomi Closes Its First and Only Mi Store in the UK, Coronavirus Not Responsible
  8. Elon Musk Dismisses Astronomy Concerns Over Starlink Network
  9. Realme 6 Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  10. Coronavirus Case at Apple's EU Headquarters in Ireland
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.