Technology News
loading

Google Plans on Producing Less Than a Million Pixel 5 Smartphones This Year: Report

Initial production for Pixel 5, Pixel 4A (5G), and Pixel 4A is reportedly set at 3 million units.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 1 October 2020 14:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Plans on Producing Less Than a Million Pixel 5 Smartphones This Year: Report

Production for the flagship Google Pixel 5 could reportedly be as low as around 800,000 units

Highlights
  • Google may produce less than a million units of Pixel 5 this year
  • COVID-19 and last year’s sales have affected the tech giant’s goals
  • The production volume is still subject to adjustment

Google plans to produce less than 1 million Google Pixel 5 smartphones this year, as per a report. This is a modest goal for the tech giant to set for the flagship Google Pixel 5 that has just been launched. Google Pixel 4A (5G) was also launched alongside Pixel 5, and the Pixel 4A a few months back. Initial production for all three models is set at just 3 million units, the report added, as Google's total handset sales last year fell below the company's target, and market demand had further been hit by the pandemic.

Citing sources, the report by Nikkei Asia claims that production for the flagship Google Pixel 5 could be as low as around 800,000 units. Google has reportedly given a relatively conservative forecast for the flagship phone this year as Google Pixel 4 did not sell well last year, and the market demand this year has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the production volume is subject to adjustment depending on how the market reacts after the phones are released, Nikkei Asia added.

Alphabet's Google shipped 7.2 million Pixel smartphones last year as per research company IDC, falling short of the company's target of 8 to 10 million units, stated the report. For the first six months of 2020, Google shipped just 1.5 million smartphones, a sharp drop from the same period last year, when Google sold 4.1 million units, showed the data.

The sources also told the publication that Google's plan further suffered as COVID-19 caused a delay in production of the Pixel 4a. Although lower-priced models like the Pixel 4a have smaller margins, they help boost shipment volumes.

The coronavirus pandemic further disrupted Google's diversification plan to produce all handsets, including the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A series, in Vietnam this year. People familiar with the matter told the publication that so far only the Pixel 4a series had entered production there; Pixel 5 was still being manufactured in Shenzhen, China.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 5, Google Pixel 4a 5G
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Motorola Razr 5G India Launch Set for October 5, to Be Offered via Flipkart

Related Stories

Google Plans on Producing Less Than a Million Pixel 5 Smartphones This Year: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 4a Launching in India on October 17
  2. Realme Buds Wireless Pro Earphones to Launch in India Soon
  3. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 144Hz Display Launched
  4. Poco C3 Price in India Allegedly Tipped via Leaked Retail Box Images
  5. WhatsApp Enables Always Mute, New Storage UI Features in New Android Beta
  6. Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G With Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  7. Vivo V20 Specifications Detailed Fully Ahead of Launch in India
  8. Xiaomi to Launch Two Redmi Audio Products in India on October 7
  9. Amazfit Neo Retro-Style Smartwatch Launched in India
  10. Oppo Smart TV Will Feature 4K Resolution with 120Hz Refresh Rate
#Latest Stories
  1. Disney+ Hotstar October 2020: This Is Us, The Mandalorian, and More
  2. Poco C3 Launching in India on October 6 at 12pm, Will Go on Sale via Flipkart
  3. Google Plans on Producing Less Than a Million Pixel 5 Smartphones This Year: Report
  4. Tesla Autopilot Scores Low for Driver Engagement in European Safety Rating
  5. OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7 Series Oxygen OS Update Brings September 2020 Security Patch, Other Optimisations
  6. Motorola Razr 5G India Launch Set for October 5, to Be Offered via Flipkart
  7. Telegram Update Brings Search Filters, Anonymous Admins, and Channel Comments
  8. PlayStation Plus Free Games Announced for October: Need for Speed Payback, Vampyr
  9. EU Drafts Rules to Force Big Tech Companies to Share Data: Report
  10. Spider-Man Remastered on PS5 Recasts Peter Parker, Upsets Fans
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com