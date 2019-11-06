The original Google Pixel owners have something to cheer about. The Mountain View, California-based company has revealed that Pixel and Pixel XL will be receiving at least one more monthly security update in December that will include patches for both November and December. The company told Gadgets 360 that the December update will be the final update for the two phones. Both Google Pixel and Pixel XL were released back in October 2016 and were supposed to receive guaranteed Android updates till October 2018 and guaranteed security updates until October 2019.

As Pixel and Pixel XL crossed the guaranteed security update period in October, Google had not released the November update for the two phones alongside other Pixel smartphones. So, essentially the December update will come as a bonus update for the original Pixel phones.

“In October 2016 at the launch of the Pixel and Pixel XL, we announced that the devices would receive two years of software updates and three years of security updates,” a Google spokesperson told Gadgets 360 in a statement. “Pixel and Pixel XL users did not receive the November OTA, but will get one final software update in December that encapsulates a variety of updates from both monthly pushes.”

Interestingly, as Google says in its statement, the original Google Pixel and Pixel XL were originally supposed to receive only two years of guaranteed Android version updates but the company surprised Pixel and Pixel XL owners by rolling out Android 10 update earlier this year. Google has already promised to provide three years of Android version updates as well as security updates for all other Pixel smartphones and the same can be found listed on Google's support website.