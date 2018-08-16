Google Promises Fix for Pixel XL Charging Bug After Android Pie Update

Users of the Pixel XL reported a bug on their smartphones after updating to the latest Android Pie, which prevented them from using fast charging adapters other than the ones bundled in the phone's box. Google has since replied on Tuesday, August 14, and has responded on the original issue tracker thread. In a response, the tech giant states that it is working on a fix and will roll it out for the 2016 Pixel lineup of smartphones within the next few weeks.

In a statement given to Engadget, the company said, "We're aware of an issue where non-Power Delivery (PD) USB-C chargers no longer rapidly charge the 2016 Pixel and Pixel XL after the upgrade to Android 9 Pie. The 18W rapid charger included in-box is a PD charger and does not exhibit this behaviour. We are verifying a fix for non-PD USB-C chargers and will roll it out in the coming weeks."

Fast charging with third-party adapters seemed to have been working fine on Pixel XL running Android 8.1 Oreo, however the issue was reported by users since Android P Developer Preview 4 was first rolled out. Interestingly, the issue reported in DP4 was closed by Google as "Won't Fix (Infeasible)" but the company seems to have come under pressure after reports of the bug remaining even in the final build grew in number.

Separately, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL rumours are abuzz as Google's flagship smartphone series is due for an upgrade in October this year. The most recent leak reveals specifications such as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) display, 4GB of RAM, a 12.2-megapixel, a 3,430mAh battery, and Android Pie out-of-the-box for the Pixel 3 XL.