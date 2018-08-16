NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Promises Fix for Pixel XL Charging Bug After Android Pie Update

, 16 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Google Promises Fix for Pixel XL Charging Bug After Android Pie Update

Google is working on a fix and will roll it out for the 2016 Pixel lineup within the next few weeks.

Highlights

  • Pixel XL users previously reported issued with third-party fast chargers
  • The problem first surfaced in Android P DP4
  • Google is expected to resolve it within the coming weeks

Users of the Pixel XL reported a bug on their smartphones after updating to the latest Android Pie, which prevented them from using fast charging adapters other than the ones bundled in the phone's box. Google has since replied on Tuesday, August 14, and has responded on the original issue tracker thread. In a response, the tech giant states that it is working on a fix and will roll it out for the 2016 Pixel lineup of smartphones within the next few weeks.

In a statement given to Engadget, the company said, "We're aware of an issue where non-Power Delivery (PD) USB-C chargers no longer rapidly charge the 2016 Pixel and Pixel XL after the upgrade to Android 9 Pie. The 18W rapid charger included in-box is a PD charger and does not exhibit this behaviour. We are verifying a fix for non-PD USB-C chargers and will roll it out in the coming weeks."

Fast charging with third-party adapters seemed to have been working fine on Pixel XL running Android 8.1 Oreo, however the issue was reported by users since Android P Developer Preview 4 was first rolled out. Interestingly, the issue reported in DP4 was closed by Google as "Won't Fix (Infeasible)" but the company seems to have come under pressure after reports of the bug remaining even in the final build grew in number.

Separately, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL rumours are abuzz as Google's flagship smartphone series is due for an upgrade in October this year. The most recent leak reveals specifications such as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) display, 4GB of RAM, a 12.2-megapixel, a 3,430mAh battery, and Android Pie out-of-the-box for the Pixel 3 XL.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Google Pixel XL

Google Pixel XL

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Brilliant low-light photography
  • Fast modern processor
  • Great battery life
  • Google Assistant with localisations for India
  • Bad
  • Not very stylish or eye-catching
  • Expensive
  • No storage expansion
Read detailed Google Pixel XL review
Display5.50-inch
Processor1.6GHz quad-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1440x2560 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid
Storage32GB
Rear Camera12.3-megapixel
Battery Capacity3450mAh
Further reading: Google
Tesla Sent Subpoenas by US SEC Over CEO Elon Musk's Buyout Plans: Report
Amazon, Twitter Want to Bring You More Sports
Google Promises Fix for Pixel XL Charging Bug After Android Pie Update
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Moto P30 With iPhone X-Like Notch, Vertical Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Has Best Display on a Smartphone, Says DisplayMate
  3. Oppo F9 With Waterdrop Display, MediaTek Helio P60 SoC Launched
  4. Waiting for YouTube for Jio Phone? You Need to Read This
  5. Jio GigaFiber Registrations Begin: How to Register for Jio Broadband
  6. OnePlus Update Brings Display Flickering Fix, Improved HDR Mode
  7. Mi A2 to Go on Sale in India for First Time Today via Amazon, Mi.com
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 5A Flash Sale in India Today
  9. Realme 2 India Launch Teased to Be Soon
  10. WhatsApp Rollout for Jio Phone to Start in Batches
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.