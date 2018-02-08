Google Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over Defective Pixel, Pixel XL Units

Google's troubles with its Pixel smartphone range haven't yet come to an end as buyers of Pixel and Pixel XL have filed a class action lawsuit against the company regarding the sale of faulty mobile phone units. The plaintiffs in the complaint allege that Google knowingly sold phones with defective microphones. It also claims that some of the units issued under the warranty replacement program continued to have the same issue.

After publicly acknowledging this issue back in March 2017,Google had advised replacement of Pixel smartphones in warranty. A FastCompany report states that none of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit had their Pixel phones repaired within the standard warranty period. Interestingly, Girard Gibbs LLP, the same law firm that might be suing Google over the issues in the Pixel 2 range, is handling this lawsuit.

Both generations of the Google Pixel have had their fair share of issues. While offering a clean Android experience and stellar camera performance, the Pixel range has been caught up in numerous issues ever since launch. The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have been reported to have issues in voice messaging, speaker performance, bundled headphone adapters, fingerprint sensor performance, and audio performance.

An AndroidCentral report claims that yet another lawsuit has been filed against Google in the same week. This complaint alleges that a customer got overcharged for data on the Project Fi network, with charges amounting to $200 (roughly Rs. 12,860) in a period of three months.

Separately, Google released the February Android security update for Pixel and Nexus smartphones. The update, most importantly, opens up Pixel Visual Core to third-party apps on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. It also has numerous other bug fixes and software improvements for the original Pixel range and even select Nexus smartphones.