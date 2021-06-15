Technology News
  Google Pixel Stand 2 Wireless Charger With Cooling Fans Spotted in Android 12 Beta 2 Code: Report

Google Pixel Stand 2 Wireless Charger With Cooling Fans Spotted in Android 12 Beta 2 Code: Report

Google Pixel Stand 2 wireless charger could support more than 10W output.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 15 June 2021 19:34 IST
Google Pixel Stand 2 Wireless Charger With Cooling Fans Spotted in Android 12 Beta 2 Code: Report

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Front Page Tech

Google Pixel Stand likely being developed along with Pixel 6 series

Highlights
  • Google Pixel Stand 2's fans can be adjusted using fan 'profiles'
  • Its development was discovered in Android 12 beta 2
  • Google Pixel Stand has been codenamed "luxuryliner"

Google Pixel Stand for wireless charging is reportedly getting reiterated for the upcoming Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices. Pixel Stand doubles up as a 10W wireless charger besides being a phone stand, a Google Photos digital frame, and a pseudo-smart display with Google Assistant. The next-gen Pixel Stand was discovered in the code from Android 12 beta 2, which was showcased at the Google I/O event last month. The Pixel Stand 2 could also feature fans to help with cooling down the attached Pixel smartphone and the stand.

9to5Google reports that Google is working on creating the second generation of the Pixel Stand, a wireless charger + phone stand for Pixel smartphones. The publication discovered this by digging into the code for Android 12 beta 2, released last week. The code tipped Google has begun work on a new Made by Google wireless charger.

The most important feature that the publication discovered was the inclusion of fans for better cooling of both Pixel smartphones and the wireless charging stand. Given that the outgoing Pixel Stand is capable of 10W charging and there hasn't been any report of overheating, it can be speculated that Google is working on implementing a higher charging wattage for the new Pixel Stand.

It is worth noting that the OnePlus wireless charger has an output of 50W and features cooling fans, Samsung has featured cooling fans in wireless chargers that have a maximum output of 10W. Thus, speculation regarding a higher charging output for the new Pixel Stand wireless charger should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Digging deeper, the publication found that cooling fan 'profiles' can be set that determine how many fans can work and how fast they can spin at any given point of time. The fan 'profiles' can be used to speed up, slow down, or stop the fans altogether. Saying "Hey Google" will temporarily quieten down the fans to better understand the commands of the user. The fans can be further quietened down if users are using the Google Recorder app to record a conversation while charging their smartphone. A similar profile can be adopted in the "Bedtime mode."

Furthermore, users can manually set the Pixel Stand 2 charger's setting between "Auto," "Quiet," and "Power Boost." In the last setting, the fans are likely to run at maximum speed to compensate for faster-than-usual charging.

Additionally, the publication also discovered the codename, "Luxuryliner," for the Pixel Stand 2 wireless charger. The outgoing Pixel Stand was codenamed "Dreamliner." With the inclusion of the cooling fans and expected fast charging, it can be speculated that the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could feature faster wireless charging than their predecessors.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Google, Google Pixel, Google Pixel Stand, Wireless Charging, Qi, Pixel, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Realme GT 5G Launched Globally, Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum With LiDAR System Debuts



 
 

