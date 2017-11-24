Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Pixel Gets 'Smart Battery' Feature to Make Better Predictions

 
24 November 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google Pixel Gets 'Smart Battery' Feature to Make Better Predictions

Highlights

  • Pixel devices getting new 'Smart Battery' feature
  • The new feature will predict battery usage patterns
  • It will be available in Settings

Google has added a new battery feature for Pixel users that is claimed to make accurate battery life predictions. Announced on Thursday, Google says that the new Smart battery will "make your battery life estimates more accurate on Pixel!"

The company explains that the Android smarpthone earlier used to estimate battery loss with simple assumptions, but the new on-device model evaluates how user's phone battery is drained over time. Michelle, a Product Manager at Google's NYC Office, says "Your phone looks at your battery usage on similar days and times, and uses that to predict your battery life in a personalised way."

Pixel users can see the new battery predictions via Settings > Battery which will now show personalised battery estimates. Michelle adds that it tells you both percent of battery left and how many hours the device will last.

smart battery pixel small pixel

To get estimates of high and low usage by the new Smart battery feature, users can tap on the big battery icon which will then show typical user patterns for battery usage.

Google also talked how the previous battery estimate was based on simple assumptions. "If you've used about 10 percent per hour over the past few hours, we would guess you will keep using 10 percent per hour. As you might expect, this wasn't always very accurate," the company said.

The new feature is targeted at Pixel users for now but we can expect it to trickle down to more Android devices in the future.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android, Google, Google Pixel, Mobiles
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

OnePlus Says 'No' to Black Friday Sales, Offers $0.01 Discount
Google Pixel Gets 'Smart Battery' Feature to Make Better Predictions
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Black Friday Deals
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 2 Price in India Is Rs. 6,999, Goes on Sale on Friday
  2. OnePlus 5T's First Major Update Now Rolling Out, Brings Improvements
  3. Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) May Sport Galaxy S8-Like Infinity Display
  4. OnePlus 5 to Live on at a Lower Price? What OnePlus Co-Founders Say
  5. Vodafone Offers 'Unlimited Calls', 1GB Data at Rs. 199
  6. Xiaomi Mi 7 to Sport 6-Inch Bezel-Less Display, Dual Camera Setup: Report
  7. 'Made in India' iPhone SE 2 to Launch in Early 2018: Report
  8. Xiaomi India Launches Smartphone Exchange Programme: Here's How It Works
  9. India's Telecom Subscriber Base Declined by 2.9 Million in September 2017
  10. PM Modi Launches Umang App for Citizen Access to E-Governance Services
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.