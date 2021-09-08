Technology News
Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4, Pixel 3 Series Getting September Android Security Update: All Details

Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, and more global models are getting RQ3A.210905.001 firmware.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 September 2021 16:29 IST
Google has also published factory images and OTA images of the latest patch

  • Google Pixel users will receive the update in a phased manner
  • Firmware for Pixel 5a in North America is RD2A.210905.002
  • 23 issues have been resolved with the patch dated September 5

Google has started rolling out September Android security update for compatible Pixel phones. This includes the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a models. The tech giant says that the update will roll out over-the-air (OTA). It will roll out in phases, depending on carrier and handset. This means it may take weeks before all units receive the September Android update. All compatible Pixel phone users will receive a notification once the update becomes available.

Google made the September Android security update announcement via a support page. The firmware build number is RQ3A.210905.001 for global Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5 units. The firmware version for Pixel 5a in North America is RD2A.210905.002 and RD2A.210905.003 for the Pixel 5a in Japan.

There are 17 issues that have been resolved with the latest September security patch dated September 1 and 23 issues have been resolved with the patch dated September 5. The flaws range from critical to moderate. The most severe of these issues is a critical security vulnerability in the Framework component that could enable a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to cause a permanent denial of service.

Google has also published factory images and OTA images of the latest update for users to sideload manually. You can check for the update manually by heading to Settings > System > Advanced > System Update.

The Mountain View company is reportedly gearing up to launch its next-gen Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones on September 13. The phones were unveiled a while ago and they are confirmed to be powered by Google's own SoC called Tensor. These phones will also have a unique camera module that runs across the width of the back panel. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are reported to integrate larger sensors than the predecessors.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Google Pixel, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a 5G, Google
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
India Cabinet Said to Not Take Up Proposal for Telecoms Financial Relief Measures

