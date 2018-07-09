NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Pixel, Pixel XL Users Couldn't Use Unlimited Google Photos Storage Due to Typo, Issue Fixed

Pixel, Pixel XL Users Couldn't Use Unlimited Google Photos Storage Due to Typo, Issue Fixed

 
, 09 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Pixel, Pixel XL Users Couldn't Use Unlimited Google Photos Storage Due to Typo, Issue Fixed

Highlights

  • Pixel and Pixel XL users were not enjoying unlimited storage in Photos
  • This was due to a typo in AOSP builds
  • The issue only affected users running custom AOSP-based ROMs

One of the huge advantages of buying a smartphone from the Google Pixel series was unlimited photo and video storage in Google Photos, thereby eradicating the problems of storage forever. This has been applicable on all Pixel smartphones till date - namely the Google Pixel, Google Pixel XL, Google Pixel 2, and Google Pixel 2 XL as well. However, many users were complaining of limited storage on the Pixel and Pixel XL, especially users running custom AOSP-based ROM. However, it has been learnt that this was due to a typo, and a fix has been issued for the same.

XDA Developers senior member razorloves discovered that photos taken by the Google Camera app improperly tagged the photos as "google" instead of "Google". This casing error caused Google Photos to count against the storage limit. The build scripts of the Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL had the "PRODUCT_MANUFACTURER" flag in lower case "google". While this didn't affect stock ROMs, nor did it affect AOSP-based ROMs on the Pixel 2 series of smartphones, Pixel and Pixel XL users were affected. Most of the custom ROMs have implemented a fix after razorloves published a fix a while back, however a fix was submitted to AOSP on July 3 and merged on July 6.

Google is currently thought to be working on bringing the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL this fall, alongside the commercial release of Android P. The larger variant is expected to sport a notch display, while both the variants have rear single cameras and a fingerprint scanner also mounted at the back. Specification details are scarce at the moment, however, previous reports note that both the smartphones will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC, and at least the larger variant will have a 6GB RAM. The Pixel 3 is expected to sport a 5.4-inch display, while the Pixel 3 XL is expected to sport a 6.3-inch display. Also, the Pixel 3 is tipped to measure 145.6x68.2x7.9mm, while the Pixel 3 XL is tipped to measure 158x76.6x7.9mm. The thickness increases to 8.6mm if the camera cut out is considered on both the phones.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Google Pixel XL

Google Pixel XL

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Brilliant low-light photography
  • Fast modern processor
  • Great battery life
  • Google Assistant with localisations for India
  • Bad
  • Not very stylish or eye-catching
  • Expensive
  • No storage expansion
Read detailed Google Pixel XL review
Display5.50-inch
Processor1.6GHz quad-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1440x2560 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 7.1
Storage32GB
Rear Camera12.3-megapixel
Battery Capacity3450mAh
Further reading: Google
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Samsung Galaxy J6 Price Cut in India for 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant
Candidate HIV Vaccine Passes Key Early Test
Pixel, Pixel XL Users Couldn't Use Unlimited Google Photos Storage Due to Typo, Issue Fixed
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 5Z vs OnePlus 6: Which One Should You Buy?
  2. Airtel Rs. 499 Plan Now Offers 87.5 Percent More Data to Take on Jio
  3. Samsung Sets Up 'World's Largest Mobile Factory' in Noida
  4. Xiaomi's 4th Mi Anniversary Sale Offers, Deals Revealed
  5. Nokia X5 aka Nokia 5.1 Plus Launch Teased for July 11 in China
  6. Microsoft Windows 10 Preview Reveals Edge Browser, Fluent Design Updates
  7. Jio Phone 2 vs Nokia 8110 4G
  8. Jio GigaFiber Announced for 1,100 Cities, Registrations Begin August 15
  9. BSNL Rs. 1,999 Pack Offers 2GB Data Per Day, Unlimited Calls for 365 Days
  10. Oppo Find X India Launch Expected on July 12
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.