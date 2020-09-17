Technology News
Google Pixel Phones Start Receiving Android 11 Update in India

Pixel phone users across the globe started receiving the update last week.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 17 September 2020 18:17 IST
Google Pixel Phones Start Receiving Android 11 Update in India

Pixel users in India can check for the update in Settings

Google Pixel users in India are finally receiving the Android 11 update. The new software was released for all compatible Pixel phones last week, but users quickly started to report that India was left out of this release schedule. Even Google's OTA update images page that houses Android 11 stable builds for all the eligible Pixel phones mentioned “all carriers except IN” confirming the updates' initial unavailability for Indian users. However, the company is now rolling out the update for Pixel users in India after a week's delay.

The tech giant took to the forums to announce that the Android 11 rollout has begun for Pixel phone users in India. The update is coming to Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, and Pixel 4a users.

Android Police has shared a screenshot from a Pixel 4 unit receiving the update in India. While the Pixel 4 series didn't launch in India, an imported unit that had not got the update last week, has received it. Google has also removed the ‘all carriers except IN' mentions on the OTA update image page. Users on Twitter are also reporting of receiving the new software.

It could still take a while before the update reaches all Pixel units. You can still check for the update manually by heading to System > Advanced > System update.

Apart from all the Android 11 goodies, the update also brings few Pixel-exclusive features. This includes more convenient ways to select text and images and ability to take a screenshot with new overview actions. The update also brings the ability to quickly group apps by themes like photography, news, navigation, fitness and more. Other new features include app suggestions, Live View with Location Sharing in Google Maps, a new Smart Reply method in Gboard, and more. The Android 11 update also brings a dedicated space for conversations in messaging apps in the notifications section, built-in screen recording, bubbles for multi-tasking, and much more.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Tasneem Akolawala
