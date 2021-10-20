Technology News
  • Pixel Pass Subscription Plans Announced, Will Bundle Pixel 6 Series Phones With Google Services

Pixel Pass Subscription Plans Announced, Will Bundle Pixel 6 Series Phones With Google Services

Google Pixel Pass costs $45 (roughly Rs. 3,300) per month for the Pixel 6 bundle.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 20 October 2021 11:37 IST
Pixel Pass Subscription Plans Announced, Will Bundle Pixel 6 Series Phones With Google Services

Photo Credit: Google

Users can subscribe to Pixel Pass through the Google Store or Google Fi

Highlights
  • Pixel Pass features the option to upgrade Pixel phones
  • Pixel Pass includes 200GB of Google One storage
  • Pixel Pass subscribers can access YouTube Premium

Google Pixel Pass — a new all-in-one monthly subscription service — was launched on Tuesday alongside the new Pixel 6 series smartphones. The Pixel Pass subscription bundle includes the latest Pixel phone, device protection, and regular device upgrades. The subscription programme is similar to Apple One and the iPhone Upgrade Program. It comes with a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro phone, an extended warranty, 200GB of Google One storage, Google Play Pass, and YouTube Premium. The subscription is also designed to boost Google's service business as it includes Preferred Care coverage to cover accidents with hassle-free device repairs.

Google announced the rollout of Pixel Pass via a blog post on October 19. Google Pixel Pass is available at $45 (roughly Rs. 3,300) per month for the Pixel 6 and $55 (roughly Rs. 4,200) per month for the Pixel 6 Pro.

Users can sign up for the Pixel Pass via Google Store or Google Fi. Users availing Pixel Pass on the Google Store can save up to $294 (roughly Rs. 22,000) over two years, said Google. If the users purchase through Google Fi with the plan, they can save an extra $5 (roughly Rs. 370) off the monthly Fi plan, which comes up to $414 (roughly Rs. 31,000) in savings over two years. It should be noted that currently, the new Pixel Pass with Pixel 6 is available for preorder in the US.

With both plans, users will get the selected phone, YouTube Premium with ad-free watching and background play support, and YouTube Music Premium with ad-free listening, everything under one monthly bill. It comes with Google One with 200GB of cloud storage for photos and videos, Google Store discounts, and automatic phone backup. Pixel Pass subscribers can get Google Play Pass with access to games and apps without advertisements and in-app purchases. It also includes Preferred Care coverage for ensuring hassle-free repairs of the Pixel devices.

Users can cancel the Pixel Pass subscription at any time by paying off the remaining value of the Pixel phone at a regular price.

Pixel Pass works similar to Apple One subscription that includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud storage. It is also Google's answer to the iPhone Upgrade Program which lets iPhone users trade in their current phone for a new model after making 12 monthly payments.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
