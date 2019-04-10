When Google first introduced the Pixel range, it had hoped for it to be a viable alternative to the Apple iPhone range. The promise of timely software updates and a stock Android experience were key selling points, along with top-end camera performance and hardware, were what set it apart. However, a new report suggests that popular new Android devices from Google and OnePlus aren't eating into the iOS market quite as much as fighting it out within the Android space itself.

A report by Counterpoint Research reveals that 51 percent of Google Pixel 3 buyers and 37 percent of OnePlus 6T (Review) buyers in the US had switched to these phones from a Samsung device. In comparison, only 18 percent of Pixel 3 buyers and 16 percent of OnePlus 6T buyers were former iPhone users. So while Google might have hoped that its Pixel lineup would win over more iOS users, 82 percent of Pixel buyers were in fact already on the Android platform.

A key reason for this is primarily the cost difference, which has been a big factor for OnePlus. The company offers flagship-grade phones with top-end features at significantly lower prices than Samsung and Apple. Another factor which affects both Google and OnePlus is the software experience; both of these manufacturers have proven records in delivering superior software experiences with timely updates for new versions, even for older models. Samsung's software is seen as less user-friendly in comparison, and Samsung is also significantly slower in delivering software updates.

Interestingly, 14 percent of Pixel 3 buyers and 15 percent of OnePlus 6T buyers previously used devices from Motorola and LG respectively. While these are popular brands in the US, market dynamics are quite different in India where Android is by far the dominant operating system on smartphones.