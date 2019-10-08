Technology News
Google Pixel Phones Getting New Android 10 Update With October Security Patch, More

This could be the latest Android update for the original Google Pixel phones.

Updated: 8 October 2019 11:56 IST
Google Pixel Phones Getting New Android 10 Update With October Security Patch, More

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL are getting a fix for missing notifications in Pixel Stand mode

  • Original Pixel and Pixel 2 phones are getting a fix for a zero-day flaw
  • The OTA updates have also started reaching various Pixel phones
  • There is a fix for missing heads up notifications

Google has released a new Android 10 update for Pixel phones. The update includes the October Android security patch as well as a number of new features and improvements for the Pixel phones. It is most likely the last monthly Android security update for the original Google Pixel and Pixel XL as the official support period for both smartphones is ending this month as per the Google support website. The update specifically for the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL brings a fix for a recently discovered zero-day flaw that doesn't impact the Pixel 3 phones.

Pixel functional updates

As per the official Pixel update bulletin for October 2019, there are a number of functional patches available for various Pixel phones in the latest update. All Pixel phones from the original to Pixel 3a are getting Wi-Fi stability improvements, system stability improvements, and a fix for memory drain in UI. Additionally, there is a fix for missing heads up notifications, gesture navigation stability improvements, and a fix for bootloop in certain device locale modes.

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will also get a fix for missing notifications in Pixel Stand mode and sensor calibration improvements.

Pixel-specific security patches

In addition to the functional patches, there are several patches for Pixel phones, including the common Android security patches. Google has patched the recently discovered zero-day flaw in the original Pixel and Pixel 2 phones as well.

“Pixel 1 and Pixel 2 devices will receive the patch for CVE-2019-2215 as part of the October update. Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a devices are not vulnerable to this issue,” Google writes in the Pixel update bulletin.

In addition, there is a fix for a high severity framework flaw that impacts RegisteredServicesCache as well as two Qualcomm components related fixes.

As always, Google has published the latest OTA files and factory images, based on the latest update, on its developer website. The OTA updates have also started reaching various Pixel phones.

October 2019 Android security patches

Apart from releasing the Pixel updates for October, Google has published the Android Security Bulletin for this month that details various security patches that are now available to the Android manufacturers for rollout on their devices.

“The most severe of these issues is a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework component that could enable a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process,” Google writes in Android Security Bulletin.

According to Android Security Bulletin, the October security patch includes a fix for a framework flaw that could “enable a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements in order to gain access to additional permissions.”

There are fixes for two system flaws, one kernel component flaw, several flaw in Qualcomm components, including closed-source components.

Apart from Pixel phones, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ are already getting October security patches. Other manufacturers, including OnePlus, Essential, HMD Global, and more, will also start the rollout soon.

Further reading: Google Pixel, Google Pixel 2, Google Pixel 3, October Android Security Patches, Google
Gaurav Shukla
Google Pixel Phones Getting New Android 10 Update With October Security Patch, More
