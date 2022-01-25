Technology News
Google Pixel Notepad Foldable Smartphone Price, Availability Details Tipped

Google Pixel Notepad is said to launch at a lower price as compared to Samsung Galaxy Z fold 3.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 25 January 2022 12:24 IST
Google Pixel Notepad Foldable Smartphone Price, Availability Details Tipped

Photo Credit: 9to5Google

Google Pixel Notepad may have Oppo Find N-like design

Highlights
  • Google Pixel Notepad may be get Tensor SoC
  • It may be available internationally by end of the year
  • Google Pixel Notepad may launch in limited markets

Pixel Notepad, the anticipated foldable smartphone from Google, is in the news thanks to leaks about its prices and availability in international markets. To be noted though, as per the report, the smartphone's price could be changed “in the lead up to the unveiling”. It has been rumoured that the phone will come with a form factor that is similar to the Oppo Find N and not the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. It is also said to be powered by Google's Tensor SoC that currently powers the Pixel 6 devices.

Citing two people familiar with Google's ongoing planning, 9to5Google reports that the price of Google's foldable phone, which could be called Pixel Notepad, may presumably be priced starting at $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,04,500) in the US. The report also says that “this target price is subject to change in the lead up to the unveiling”. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 was launched at a price of $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,34,300) -- marking a launch price difference of $400 (roughly Rs. 30,000). The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were launched at starting prices of $599 (roughly Rs. 45,000) and $899 (roughly Rs. 67,100), respectively.

As far as the availability is concerned, the alleged Google Pixel Notepad is claimed to be available in the US and various international markets. There will be a gap between the US and international launch, and it will be available internationally by the end of 2022, the latest report says. A previous report had also claimed the phone will launch in limited markets.

In an earlier report, 9to5Google said that the alleged Google Pixel Notepad foldable phone may look like the Oppo Find N and not like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The phone is also claimed to be powered by Google's Tensor SoC that currently powers the Pixel 6 devices. However, it may not get the camera prowess of the Pixel handsets.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large, vibrant folding display
  • Intuitive software for multitasking
  • Top-tier performance
  • Great-sounding speakers
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Cameras could do better in low light
  • Heavy, bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 2208x1768 pixels
Further reading: Google Pixel Notepad, Google Pixel Notepad Price, Google Pixel Notepad Specifications, Google

Further reading: Google Pixel Notepad, Google Pixel Notepad Price, Google Pixel Notepad Specifications, Google
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Tencent Fires 70 Staff, Blacklists 13 Firms in Anti-Graft Campaign

Google Pixel Notepad Foldable Smartphone Price, Availability Details Tipped
