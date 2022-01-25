Google Pixel Notepad Foldable Smartphone Price, Availability Details Tipped

Pixel Notepad, the anticipated foldable smartphone from Google, is in the news thanks to leaks about its prices and availability in international markets. To be noted though, as per the report, the smartphone's price could be changed “in the lead up to the unveiling”. It has been rumoured that the phone will come with a form factor that is similar to the Oppo Find N and not the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. It is also said to be powered by Google's Tensor SoC that currently powers the Pixel 6 devices.

Citing two people familiar with Google's ongoing planning, 9to5Google reports that the price of Google's foldable phone, which could be called Pixel Notepad, may presumably be priced starting at $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,04,500) in the US. The report also says that “this target price is subject to change in the lead up to the unveiling”. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 was launched at a price of $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,34,300) -- marking a launch price difference of $400 (roughly Rs. 30,000). The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were launched at starting prices of $599 (roughly Rs. 45,000) and $899 (roughly Rs. 67,100), respectively.

As far as the availability is concerned, the alleged Google Pixel Notepad is claimed to be available in the US and various international markets. There will be a gap between the US and international launch, and it will be available internationally by the end of 2022, the latest report says. A previous report had also claimed the phone will launch in limited markets.

In an earlier report, 9to5Google said that the alleged Google Pixel Notepad foldable phone may look like the Oppo Find N and not like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The phone is also claimed to be powered by Google's Tensor SoC that currently powers the Pixel 6 devices. However, it may not get the camera prowess of the Pixel handsets.