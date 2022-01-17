Technology News
Google Foldable Smartphone May Be Called Pixel Notepad, Price Details Tipped: Report

Google Pixel Notepad is claimed to be powered by the Google Tensor SoC.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 17 January 2022 18:22 IST
Photo Credit: 9to5google

Google Pixel Notepad may feature Oppo Find N-like design

Highlights
  • Google Pixel Notepad may be priced lower than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
  • It may sport a downgraded camera in comparison to Pixel 6 phones
  • Google Pixel Notepad is tipped to be available in limited markets

Google's rumoured foldable phone may be called Pixel Notepad, as per a report. The alleged smartphone is said to feature a form factor similar to the recently-launched Oppo Find N, and is claimed to be more affordable than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. This particular foldable smartphone is tipped to come equipped with the same Google Tensor SoC that powers the vanilla Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones, however, it may offer a downgraded camera in comparison to the Pixel 6 series.

Citing a source, 9to5google reports that the Google Pixel Notepad is the working brand name, and Google also took “Logbook” into consideration for the name for its foldable smartphone. As far as the price is concerned, the Pixel Notepad could be priced less than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 that was launched at a price of $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,33,500). The foldable Google phone is tipped to be available in limited markets.

The report also mentions that Google has denied commenting on the “rumours or speculations” revolving around the inclusion of a less powerful camera system on the alleged Google Pixel Notepad as compared to the Pixel 6.

In its previous report, 9to5Google said that Google's foldable smartphone is expected to look more like the Oppo Find N and not like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Google Pixel Notepad is also claimed to be powered by Google's Tensor SoC that currently powers the Pixel 6 devices.

The publication found two animations in Android 12L Beta 2 depicting how to insert a SIM card into what looked like a foldable phone. The first animation shows a phone with a different appearance from a regular bar phone, and there seems to be a hinge on the left side suggesting the device in a folded state. The second animation shows the same insert animation but in a wider smartphone indicating a phone in an unfolded state. There is also a joint in the top and bottom centre of the alleged Google Pixel Notepad depicting the hinge. Since there is no official information, we have to take the information with a pinch of salt.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Google Pixel Notepad, Google
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Crypto Scam Websites Registered 9.6 Million Visits From India in 2021: Report

 
 

