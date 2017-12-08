Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Check for Update Button on Pixel, Nexus Devices to Finally Work in 2018

 
08 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Check for Update Button on Pixel, Nexus Devices to Finally Work in 2018

Highlights

  • Internal testing is underway, public release to happen in 2018
  • Latest version of Google Play Services required to get instant updates
  • Feature not exclusive to Android Oreo

The Check for update button on Pixel and Nexus devices has in recent times become a redundant feature, which ends up annoying users who love to press it despite knowing that it doesn't really work. All that is set to change, for good, in 2018 when Google issues an update that puts the button to good use.

Back in September, Googler Elliott Hughes had posted on Google+ that the Check for update button had started working with updates getting shown on the smartphone once the button got clicked. But, unfortunately, a Google Play Services update soon broke the feature again. Hughes is back with an update on the bug and it seems 2018 is when users will finally get to put the button to use, as it has been fixed internally.

Despite a fix for the feature, Hughes writes that non-Googlers will only be able to use it by next year when internal testing gets completed. Hughes does note that as long as your device is running latest Google Play services, there won't be any requirement to sideload any newer OTA or factory image. This method also goes past the regular rollout scheme of Google, so even if there is 1 percent rollout done and 1 percent users have the update, clicking on Check for update will make that update available for your device.

He also says in the post that this update to the Check for update button is not just limited to Pixel or Nexus devices, and instead applies to others that use Google's OTA system. According to the Googler, this feature is not exclusive to Android Oreo. "The AOSP Settings app basically sends out an intent when you go into the system update section, and if you're using Google's OTA system, Google Play Services steps up and shows its UI," said Elliott Hughes in the Google+ post.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android 8.0, Android Oreo, Check For Update, Nexus, Pixel
HP to Sell 3D Printers in India From Early Next Year
Check for Update Button on Pixel, Nexus Devices to Finally Work in 2018
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Flipkart Big Shopping Days
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 5 Plus vs Honor 7X vs Mi A1: Which Smartphone Is Right for You?
  2. Want to Know When Your Aadhaar Was Used for Authentication? Here's How
  3. WhatsApp Business Account Features Officially Revealed
  4. Redmi 5 Launch, Honor 7X and Redmi 5A in India, More: Your 360 Daily
  5. OnePlus 5T Receiving OxygenOS Update With Camera and System Improvements
  6. Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus With Bezel-Less Design, Large Battery Launched
  7. Samsung Offers Rs. 8,000 Cashback on Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, Note 8
  8. Oppo F5 Youth With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ 'Unlikely' to Be Unveiled at CES: Report
  10. Google Chrome Remote Desktop Now Available as a Web App
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.