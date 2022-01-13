Technology News
Google Pixel Foldable Smartphone Resembling Oppo Find N Design Spotted on Android 12L Beta

Previous leaks suggested Google’s Pixel foldable smartphone would resemble Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 handset.

By David Delima | Updated: 13 January 2022 19:04 IST
Google Pixel Foldable Smartphone Resembling Oppo Find N Design Spotted on Android 12L Beta

Photo Credit: LetsGoDigital/ Waqar Khan

Older Google Pixel foldable renders (pictured) suggested a Galaxy Fold 3-like design

Highlights
  • Google Pixel foldable smartphone could feature a display like Oppo Find N
  • A Google handset codenamed “Pipit” was recently found on Geekbench
  • Google is yet to announce plans for a foldable Pixel smartphone

Google's Pixel foldable smartphone has been rumoured to be in the works for a while now. The company is yet to announce any details regarding the smartphone, but the handset was spotted on Geekbench last week with the codename “Pipit” and its performance specifications suggested it could be powered by the company's Tensor chip. After the second beta build of Android 12L was released on Wednesday, a new animation has been spotted which suggests the company's foldable smartphone may resemble the recently launched Oppo Find N.

Two new animations in the recent Android 12L beta build, spotted by 9to5Google, show a foldable device which resembles the new Oppo Find N foldable smartphone. The illustrations show a SIM tray at the bottom and a volume rocker on the right side. It is worth noting that previous leaks and renders suggested that Google's Pixel foldable smartphone could resemble Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, when unfolded, the smartphone displayed in the animation appears to sport a wider display than Samsung's offering.

pixel foldable design animation 9to5google google pixel pixel foldable

The Android 12L beta animation showing a foldable Pixel smartphone
Photo Credit: 9to5Google

These animations have been added to the second Android 12L beta, and their appearance suggests that the company is still working on a foldable smartphone. According to the report, the illustrations suggest an aspect ratio similar to Oppo Find N (8.4:9) when unfolded, instead of the 22.5:18 aspect ratio of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Last week, a new Google smartphone was spotted on Geekbench with an octa-core processor featuring two performance cores clocked at 2.8GHz, two cores at 2.25GHz, and four efficiency cores at 1.8GHz. The handset, codenamed “Pipit,” has a single-core Geekbench 4 score of 4,811 points, and a multi-core score of 11,349 points. These scores are similar to the Pixel 6, which sports the company's Tensor processor.

The company was previously rumoured to be working on a foldable smartphone in November 2021, when references to a smartphone codenamed “Pipit” were spotted in the Google Camera APK. The 12.2-megapixel IMX363 camera sensor suggests it could feature an older camera setup, unlike the newer GN1 sensors that were used on the Pixel 6 series released last year.

As previous mentioned, Google is yet to reveal any details of a foldable handset in the works, and the new animations spotted on the Android 12L beta build could also be removed in a future release, according to the report.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Google Foldable Phone, Pixel Fold, Pixel Foldable Phone, Google Pipit, Google, Google Pixel Fold, Google Pixel Foldable Phone, Google Pipit Design
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Comment
 
 

