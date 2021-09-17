Google Pixel Fold launch is tipped for the fourth quarter of 2021 and the foldable phone is said to feature a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED display. The latest rumour comes a little over a year after the Android maker was reported to have its foldable phone in the works with codename ‘Passport.' In 2019, Google revealed that it had started working on foldable smartphone prototypes. The company also provided support for foldable displays in Android 10 that was leveraged by companies including Samsung to develop their in-house foldable phones.

David Naranjo, Senior Director, Display Supply Chain Consultants, has tweeted on the development of Google Pixel Fold with the LTPO OLED display. The executive shared a list of devices that are available and rumoured to use the new display technology where the Google Pixel Fold model is included with the launch date speculated for the fourth quarter.

Last year, a purported internal Android document suggested the Q4 2021 launch timeline for Google Pixel Fold. The phone appeared with the codename ‘Passport' alongside ‘Raven' and ‘Oriole' that are speculated to be the codenames for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Although Google itself confirmed the testing of various foldable prototypes, a patent filing suggested that the company could be finalising a model that would fold inwards.

Tipster Jon Prosser in February claimed that the rumours around the development of the Google Pixel Fold are real. He also stated that the phone could come either by the end of this year or early next year.

Google has not yet revealed any details on whether it is planning to launch a foldable phone or if it is just testing prototypes for making Android more optimised for existing and new foldables in the market. Having said that, the company may consider speaking about its plans in clarity while announcing the Pixel 6 series that is expected to take place on October 19.