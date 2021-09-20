Technology News
loading

Google Pixel Fold Once Again Tipped to Launch This Year

Google Pixel Fold will take on Samsung's lienup of foldable smartphones.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 20 September 2021 19:03 IST
Google Pixel Fold Once Again Tipped to Launch This Year

Pixel Fold will take on Samsung's lineup of foldable phones (pictured)

Highlights
  • Google Pixel Fold may launch in the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Google Pixel Fold is reported to have LTPO OLED display
  • Google Pixel 6 Pro is expected to launch later this year

Google Pixel Fold, the first foldable smartphone from the tech giant, may launch in late 2021. Google's foldable smartphone under the Pixel lineup has been in rumours for quite a while and new leaks suggest that the handset will make its debut by the end of this year. The foldable Pixel smartphone is reportedly codenamed “Passport” and is speculated to feature a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED display. Samsung has tapped the market for foldable screens with its foldable devices, including the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, foldable smartphones are becoming a more common form factor for premium smartphones it seems. Brands such as Vivo and Xiaomi are also reportedly working on new foldable smartphones.

As per a tweet by tipster Evan Blass, the upcoming foldable Pixel smartphone, which is codenamed as “Passport” will be launched by the end of this year. He said that Google has been working on this new smartphone for more than two years.

This is not the first time that Google Pixel Fold's launch timeline has been hinted at. David Naranjo, Senior Director, Display Supply Chain Consultants, tweeted on the development of Google Pixel Fold as well. His tweet indicated that the handset may launch in the fourth quarter of 2021 (October 1 to December 31). It also suggested that the Google Pixel Fold will use an LTPO OLED display. The analyst also adds that Google Pixel 6 Pro will launch in the same quarter.

In 2019, Google disclosed that it had started working on foldable smartphone prototypes. The company also provided support for foldable displays in Android 10 that was leveraged by companies including Samsung to develop their in-house foldable phones. There is certainly scope for Google to challenge Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, and the recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 with the upcoming Google Pixel Fold. Huawei with its Mate X and X2 foldable smartphones marked its presence in the space. Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has also unveiled the Mi Mix Fold as the company's first foldable smartphone in China in March this year. Other companies such as Oppo and Vivo are also eyeing to launch their foldable smartphones. It is expected to launch in India in the remainder of this year too.

Google has not yet announced any details on whether it is planning to launch a foldable phone or if it is just testing prototypes for making Android more optimised for existing and new foldable devices in the market. Once unveiled, the Pixel Fold could take on these foldable smartphones.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large, vibrant folding display
  • Intuitive software for multitasking
  • Top-tier performance
  • Great-sounding speakers
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Cameras could do better in low light
  • Heavy, bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 2208x1768 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Very good build quality, easily pocketable
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Main screen washes out under sunlight
  • Cover screen could be more functional
  • Weak battery life, slow charging
  • Low-light video could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel Foldable Phone, Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel Foldable Phone launch, Foldable Phones, Samsung Galaxy Flip 3
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Motorola TV, Moto Tab 8 to Launch on Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Report

Related Stories

Google Pixel Fold Once Again Tipped to Launch This Year
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Poco, Oppo, More Brands to Launch New Phones
  2. How to Watch IPL 2021 Cricket Matches Online
  3. OnePlus Issues Notice to User Who Alleged OnePlus Nord 2 5G Explosion
  4. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: All You Need to Know
  6. iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 Release in India Today: How to Download
  7. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Launch in India Set for September 28
  8. Realme Pad Review: A Budget Tablet That’s Built for Entertainment
  9. Oppo A16 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India
  10. iQoo Z5 Price in India Leaks, Launch Tipped for September End
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel Fold Once Again Tipped to Launch This Year
  2. Motorola TV, Moto Tab 8 to Launch on Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Report
  3. Oppo A54, Oppo F19 Price in India Increased by Rs. 1,000
  4. iQoo Z5 5G India Launch Set for September 27, Key Specifications Confirmed
  5. OnePlus Sends Legal Notice to Delhi-Based User Who Alleged Explosion of OnePlus Nord 2 5G in Lawyer’s Gown
  6. Amazon Says It Has 'Zero Tolerance for Corruption' Amidst Reports of Bribery-Related Charges
  7. AT&T Faces Legal Case After Hacked User Loses $560,000 In Stolen Ethereum Cryptocurrency
  8. Realme XT Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update In India With Three Dark Modes, Tone Tunes, App Lock, More
  9. Harley-Davidson to Sell Limited Edition of Its Retro-Inspired Electric Bike Later This Year
  10. Western Digital Elements SE SSD With Write Speeds of Up to 400MBps Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com