Google Pixel Fold, the first foldable smartphone from the tech giant, may launch in late 2021. Google's foldable smartphone under the Pixel lineup has been in rumours for quite a while and new leaks suggest that the handset will make its debut by the end of this year. The foldable Pixel smartphone is reportedly codenamed “Passport” and is speculated to feature a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED display. Samsung has tapped the market for foldable screens with its foldable devices, including the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, foldable smartphones are becoming a more common form factor for premium smartphones it seems. Brands such as Vivo and Xiaomi are also reportedly working on new foldable smartphones.

As per a tweet by tipster Evan Blass, the upcoming foldable Pixel smartphone, which is codenamed as “Passport” will be launched by the end of this year. He said that Google has been working on this new smartphone for more than two years.

This is not the first time that Google Pixel Fold's launch timeline has been hinted at. David Naranjo, Senior Director, Display Supply Chain Consultants, tweeted on the development of Google Pixel Fold as well. His tweet indicated that the handset may launch in the fourth quarter of 2021 (October 1 to December 31). It also suggested that the Google Pixel Fold will use an LTPO OLED display. The analyst also adds that Google Pixel 6 Pro will launch in the same quarter.

In 2019, Google disclosed that it had started working on foldable smartphone prototypes. The company also provided support for foldable displays in Android 10 that was leveraged by companies including Samsung to develop their in-house foldable phones. There is certainly scope for Google to challenge Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, and the recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 with the upcoming Google Pixel Fold. Huawei with its Mate X and X2 foldable smartphones marked its presence in the space. Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has also unveiled the Mi Mix Fold as the company's first foldable smartphone in China in March this year. Other companies such as Oppo and Vivo are also eyeing to launch their foldable smartphones. It is expected to launch in India in the remainder of this year too.

Google has not yet announced any details on whether it is planning to launch a foldable phone or if it is just testing prototypes for making Android more optimised for existing and new foldable devices in the market. Once unveiled, the Pixel Fold could take on these foldable smartphones.