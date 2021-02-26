Technology News
  • Google Pixel Foldable Phone Claimed to Be ‘Real’ by Tipster, May Debut as Early as 2021 End

Google Pixel Foldable Phone Claimed to Be ‘Real’ by Tipster, May Debut as Early as 2021-End

Tipster Jon Prosser said the Pixel foldable phone could also be launched early next year.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 26 February 2021 13:05 IST
Google filed a patent for a foldable smartphones in 2019

Highlights
  • Google Pixel foldable phone may have clamshell design
  • The phone is rumoured to have been codenamed ‘Passport’
  • Google already has Android that supports foldable phones

Google Pixel foldable smartphone, rumoured to launch in the fourth quarter of 2021, is a “real thing,” noted tipster Jon Prosser has claimed in a tweet. The claims are in line with a previous report that claimed Google is working on a foldable phone, codenamed ‘Passport.' The company already has Android that supports foldable smartphones with different folding patterns. The OS is being used in foldable handsets like Samsung Galaxy Fold Z Fold 2 as well as Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Apart from claiming the existence of a Google Pixel foldable phone, Jon Prosser also said that the phone will either be launched by the end of this year or early next year. He, however, did not give any specific month in which the phone will be launched. A previous report claimed that the phone will be launched in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The same report also said that in the internal Android documents, that list builds of all publicly launched Pixels and a few unannounced ones as well, the foldable device is codenamed ‘Passport.'

Google has been rumoured to be working on a foldable Pixel device since 2019, and Google executive Mario Queiroz confirmed that the tech giant was experimenting with foldable displays. Google filed a patent that showed the foldable smartphone prototype design which featured a display that would fold inwards. There is no official information on this development, hence, you should take this information with a pinch of salt.

Jon Prosser had earlier claimed that Apple is working on a clamshell-like folding iPhone that will have a similar design as Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G. He also said that this iPhone is expected to be launched in 2022 or 2023.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Sourabh Kulesh
