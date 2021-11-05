Technology News
  Pixel Fold May See Step Down in Camera Specifications From Pixel 6 Series, Launch Expected in 2022

Pixel Fold May See Step Down in Camera Specifications From Pixel 6 Series, Launch Expected in 2022

Pixel Fold is reported to launch in early 2022.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 November 2021 13:38 IST
Pixel Fold May See Step Down in Camera Specifications From Pixel 6 Series, Launch Expected in 2022

Pixel Fold said to not include a 50-megapixel GN1 sensor like the Pixel 6 series

Highlights
  • Pixel Fold may include a 12.2-megapixel IMX363 sensor
  • Pixel Fold may come with two 8-megapixel selfie sensors
  • Pixel Fold said to feature design similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Pixel Fold, the first foldable phone from Google, is reported to see camera downgrades from the Pixel 6 series. The foldable phone is reported to have the same camera sensors as last year's Pixel 5. Google's first foldable phone is expected to launch in early 2022 and is said to have the same 12.2-megapixel IMX363 sensor that has been used since the Pixel 3. This IMX363 is expected to act as the main sensor. The codename of the Pixel Fold is reported to be ‘Pipit'.

9to5Google's APK Insight team has discovered this information in files associated with the latest edition of the Google Camera app. The teardown suggests that the Pixel Fold may not use the 50-megapixel GN1 sensor found on the Pixel 6 series, and instead opt for the 12.2-megapixel IMX363 sensor integrated in the Pixel 5. This has been in Pixel phones since 2018. Earlier, the Pixel foldable phone was reported to be called Passport, but now its codename is said to be ‘Pipit'.

The report adds that the Pixel Fold will additionally feature a 12-megapixel IMC386 sensor for ultra-wide photography. Furthermore, the foldable phone may also come with two 8-megapixel IMX355 sensors for selfies and video calls. One sensor is said to sit on top of the outer display and the other will be used when the phone is unfolded to reveal the larger screen real-estate.

Design-wise, the Pixel Fold is reported to be similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold range, with a book-like open-and-close hinge in the middle. Overall, the Pixel Fold is said to see a step down in camera quality when compared to the Pixel 6 series.

Google has not made any official announcements regarding its first foldable phone. The Pixel Fold [was reported](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/news/google-pixel-fold-watch-tab-nest-speakers-foldable-phone-smartwatch-october-19-launch-tipped-2567248 to launch alongside the Pixel 6 series in October but that didn't happen.

Comments

Pixel Fold, Pixel Fold Specifications, Google
Tasneem Akolawala
Pixel Fold May See Step Down in Camera Specifications From Pixel 6 Series, Launch Expected in 2022
