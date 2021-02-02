Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel Phones Getting February 2021 Update With Touchscreen Fixes and Security Patches

Google Pixel Phones Getting February 2021 Update With Touchscreen Fixes and Security Patches

Google Pixel 4a 5G owners had complained of touchscreen issues after the December 2020 update.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 February 2021 12:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Pixel Phones Getting February 2021 Update With Touchscreen Fixes and Security Patches

Google Pixel 4a 5G February update addresses sensor issues

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 3 and beyond are getting February 2021 security patch
  • Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 users have got touchscreen bug fix
  • Pixel update for February 2021 is rolling out in phases

Google Pixel phones are receiving February 2021 security update with some bug fixes and patches for several vulnerabilities. The update is available for Pixel 3 and beyond, and is being rolled out in phases, that means not every Pixel phone owner will receive it immediately. The Pixel Security Update for February 2021 fixes a sensor issue and touchscreen issues on the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. On the other hand, the vulnerabilities that have been patched range from high to critical severity.

On its official support page, Google shared that the February 2021 Android Pixel Security Update has started rolling out for Pixel 3/ Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a/ Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4/ Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5. The fixes present in the update include an issue that prevented certain sensors to from being detected at startup. This fix is available for all the Pixel phones mentioned.

Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 get a fix for the touchscreen issues that led to unresponsive navigation buttons, edge taps, and others. Pixel 4a 5G users had complained of touchscreen issues after the December 2020 update and at the time, Google said that these will be addressed in the next update. However, the January update did not fix the issues for users. Now, the February update that carries “further tuning and improvements for touch experience” is expected to address these issues.

Coming to security patches, the February 2021 update for Pixel phones resolves Android runtime, framework, media framework, system, Google Play system, Kernel components, and Qualcomm components. These vulnerabilities range from high to critical severity, with a critical one present in media framework that could have allowed a remote hacker to execute an arbitrary code. A critical vulnerability was also present in the system, Qualcomm components, and Qualcomm closed-source components.

Google says this over-the-air (OTA) update is rolling out in phases on carriers and phones. If you want to check for the update manually, head to Settings > System > Advanced > System update and you should see the update here, if it has been released for your Pixel phone.

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel, Google Pixel 4a 5G, Google Pixel 5, Google Pixel Security Update February 2021
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Black Panther TV Series in Development for Disney+, Part of Five-Year Deal With Director Ryan Coogler

Related Stories

Google Pixel Phones Getting February 2021 Update With Touchscreen Fixes and Security Patches
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. As Google Eyes Australia Exit, Microsoft Talks Bing With PM
  2. PlayStation 5 Review: New Era, Half Jump
  3. 5 Amazing Free Android Apps That Everyone Should Try in February 2021
  4. Realme X7 5G Price in India Surfaces Online Ahead of Official Launch
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Wonder Woman 1984 Becomes Biggest Feature Film in Nielsen Rankings
  7. iOS 14.5 to Let iPhone Users Unlock Phones Using Apple Watch
  8. Justice League Snyder Cut Finally Gets a Release Date
  9. Asus ROG Phone 5 Reportedly Certified on MIIT, TENAA
  10. Motorola Moto G Pro Is Receiving Android 11 Update
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco M3 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Google Pixel Phones Getting February 2021 Update With Touchscreen Fixes and Security Patches
  3. Black Panther TV Series in Development for Disney+, Part of Five-Year Deal With Director Ryan Coogler
  4. iOS 14.5 to Allow iPhone Users With Face ID to Unlock Phones While Wearing a Mask Using Apple Watch
  5. OnePlus Nord N1 5G Could Be Successor to OnePlus Nord N10 5G, May Launch in October
  6. OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Series Start Receiving Their Last Stable Android 10 Update in India, Other Countries
  7. Vivo X60 Series India Launch Tipped for March or April, Vivo X60 Pro+ Debut in the Offing
  8. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Aims to Launch 'All-Civilian' Trip Into Orbit, to Include One Lucky Raffle Winner
  9. Google to Spend $3.8 Million to Settle Accusations of Hiring, Pay Biases
  10. Facebook Says Pop-Up Messages on Its iOS Apps Will Tout Benefits of Targeted Advertisements
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com