Technology News
loading

Google Pixel Phones Getting Battery Improvements, Safety Features, and More

Pixel feature drop brings some safety features to all Pixel phones, along with the Personal Safety app.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 June 2020 18:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Pixel Phones Getting Battery Improvements, Safety Features, and More

Latest Pixel feature drop also includes June 2020 security patch

Highlights
  • Pixel feature drop rollout begins
  • Pixel phones getting new features like improved adaptive brightness
  • Personal Safety app adds new features as well

Pixel feature drops are a way for Google to push new features to the Pixel phones aside from the monthly updates they get. With the latest feature drop for June, Google has added features like adaptive battery improvements, bedtime feature, personal safety features, and Recorder and Docs integration. Starting from the Pixel 2, all Pixel phones will be receiving most of these updates with the Pixel 4 getting all of them. It is a staged rollout and will gradually reach all users over the next two weeks. Additionally, this feature drop also brings the latest June security patch for Pixel phones.

New Pixel features

Google has pushed several new features to Pixel phone users to improve their experience, especially if they are using older phones. Some features are completely new while others are improvements on existing features, as detailed in the company's blog.

Adaptive Battery improvements: Pixel phones already have Adaptive Battery feature that learns what apps are used the most and reduces power to the apps that are rarely used. With the new update, Pixel 2 and newer phones can predict when the battery will run out and reduce background activity even further. To enable Adaptive Battery, Pixel users need to go to Settings > Battery > Adaptive Battery, and turn it on. This feature will reach Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4, users globally.

Bedtime made better: This is a new feature added to the Clock app. It can help you maintain a consistent sleep schedule by recording how much time is spent awake and on each app. It can play calming sounds when you try to fall asleep. With the Sunrise Alarm enabled, it will play your favourite song in the morning or gradually increase screen brightness. This feature will also roll out to Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4, users globally.

Recorder, Docs, and Google Assistant integration: The Recorder app now allows Pixel users to start, save, and search recordings using Google Assistant. The saved recordings can be converted to transcripts and saved to Google Docs directly from the Recorder app. This new Google Assistant feature will be exclusive to the Pixel 4 while the Google Docs feature will come to older Pixel phones as well.

Safety Features: The Personal Safety app has also been updated with features including Emergency sharing, Safety check, and Crisis alerts. With Emergency sharing initiated, all the emergency contacts will be updated with your real-time location. Safety check will allow users to set up a time for when their phone will check up on them. Users will also get natural disasters and public emergency notifications.

Further, all Pixel devices will be getting the Personal Safety app with these features. Pixel 3, in particular, now gets car crash detection.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pixel, Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Google
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
iOS 13.5.1, iPadOS 13.5.1, watchOS 6.2.6 Released to Fix Jailbreak Issue
Mission: Impossible 7 to Resume Filming in September With New Coronavirus Guidelines

Related Stories

Google Pixel Phones Getting Battery Improvements, Safety Features, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Debut in India: All Details
  2. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  3. Remove China Apps Becomes Top Free App on Google Play in India
  4. Jio Offering Free 2GB Daily High-Speed Data Benefit to Select Users: Report
  5. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  6. Mitron App Pulled From the Google Play Store
  7. Delhi Government Launches App to Provide Status of COVID-19 Hospitals
  8. Flaw in DigiLocker Put Over 3.8 Crore Accounts at Risk: Researcher
  9. Asus TUF Laptops and ROG Desktops Announced Starting at Rs. 60,990
  10. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo X50 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Samsung Galaxy M01: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  2. Cyclone Nisarga: Windy.com Shows You What to Expect, Cyclone Expected to Make Landfall June 3
  3. Google Pixel Phones Getting Battery Improvements, Safety Features, and More
  4. Realme to Launch 55-Inch TVs in India Soon
  5. Mission: Impossible 7 to Resume Filming in September With New Coronavirus Guidelines
  6. iOS 13.5.1, iPadOS 13.5.1, watchOS 6.2.6 Released to Fix Jailbreak Issue
  7. OnePlus Z Reportedly Listed on Geekbench With 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 765G SoC
  8. Asus TUF Series Laptops, ROG Series Desktops With AMD Ryzen 4000 Series CPUs, Nvidia GPUs Launched in India: Price and Specifications
  9. DigiLocker Flaw Put Over 3.8 Crore Accounts at Risk: Researcher
  10. PUBG Mobile 1-UC Bounty Raid Offers a Chance to Win Cool Skins for 1 UC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com