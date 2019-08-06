Technology News
Google Pixel Phones Start Receiving August Update With Security Patches, Wi-Fi Improvements

The August update also brings three patches for Qualcomm-related issues.

By | Updated: 6 August 2019 13:06 IST
Updated factory images for Pixel phones are now available on Google’s website.

Highlights
  • OTA rollout of August update is reportedly live
  • The update improves the stability of Wi-Fi CaptivePortalLogin
  • All Pixel devices, except Pixel C, are getting August update

Google has started rolling out the August update for the Pixel phones, from the original Pixel to the latest Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. The August update includes the 2019-08-01 security patch level as well as patches for three Qualcomm vulnerabilities and several functional patches. The company has published the updated factory images on its developer website and the over-the-air (OTA) update rollout for the Pixel phones has reportedly started. The OTA update will gradually reach all Pixel smartphone users over the next few days.

According to Google's Pixel Update Bulletin, the August update for the Pixel phones includes three functional patches. The first patch improves the phone's ability to save Wi-Fi network configuration. It is available for Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 3a XL. The second patch improves the stability of Wi-Fi CaptivePortalLogin, which is used when a public Wi-Fi network requires credentials like a username and password. It is also available for all Pixel phones. Lastly, the third patch improves the sleep mode on Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

In addition to the above functional patches, the Pixel phone users will also get the August Android security patches as well as three Qualcomm related fixes. The specifics of the fixes are not available.

As mentioned, Google has published the updated factory images for all Pixel phones on its developer website. Additionally, the company has reportedly started rolling out the August update over-the-air for the phones.

The August update rollout for the Pixel phone comes days after OnePlus had released the August patches for OnePlus 7 Pro. OnePlus 7 also received the same update yesterday.

